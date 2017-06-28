Nationals vs. Cubs
7:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Beautiful night for baseball! Enjoy the low humidity, as the mugginess will return soon.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Mostly sunny, mid- to upper 70s.

9th inning: Mostly to partly clear, low 70s.

Chance of rain: 0 percent

Chance of delay: 0 percent

Chance of postponement: 0 percent

