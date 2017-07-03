Nationals vs. Mets
6:05 p.m., Monday, July 3, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

For both the game and the fireworks afterward, the weather should be great. Temperatures slowly fall through the 80s and storms should stay away.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly cloudy, upper 80s.

9th inning: Partly cloudy, low-to-mid 80s.

Chance of rain: 15 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 5 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.