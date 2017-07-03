Nationals vs. Mets
6:05 p.m., Monday, July 3, Nationals Park
For both the game and the fireworks afterward, the weather should be great. Temperatures slowly fall through the 80s and storms should stay away.
First pitch: Partly cloudy, upper 80s.
9th inning: Partly cloudy, low-to-mid 80s.
Chance of rain: 15 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 5 percent
