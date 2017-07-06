Nationals vs. Braves
7:05 p.m., Thursday, July 6, Nationals Park
Maybe if everybody brings rain gear it will keep the showers away, but don’t bet on it. At least temps are mild.
First pitch: Scattered showers possible, humid, lower 80s.
9th inning: Isolated shower still a threat, nearly calm, mid-70s.
Chance of rain: 75 percent
Chance of delay: 50 percent
Chance of postponement: 35 percent
