Nationals vs. Braves
7:05 p.m., Thursday, July 6, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Maybe if everybody brings rain gear it will keep the showers away, but don’t bet on it. At least temps are mild.

First pitch: Scattered showers possible, humid, lower 80s.

9th inning: Isolated shower still a threat, nearly calm, mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 75 percent

Chance of delay: 50 percent

Chance of postponement: 35 percent

