Nationals vs. Rockies

7:05 p.m., Friday, Nationals Park

Likely wet before game time and it should continue to rain into the night, although a break is possible. If you are risk averse, perhaps don’t even plan on it? Anticipate some frustration if the game is not outright postponed.

First pitch: Rain, maybe thunder. Low to mid-70s.

Ninth inning: Rain likely. Perhaps slightly lighter. Near 70.

Chance of rain: 95 percent

Chance of delay: 95 percent

Chance of postponement: 85 percent

