Nationals vs. Rockies
7:05 p.m., Friday, Nationals Park
Likely wet before game time and it should continue to rain into the night, although a break is possible. If you are risk averse, perhaps don’t even plan on it? Anticipate some frustration if the game is not outright postponed.
First pitch: Rain, maybe thunder. Low to mid-70s.
Ninth inning: Rain likely. Perhaps slightly lighter. Near 70.
Chance of rain: 95 percent
Chance of delay: 95 percent
Chance of postponement: 85 percent
