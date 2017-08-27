

Flooding in Houston, Aug. 27. (Allison McLemore)

(This story, published Sunday morning, will be updated throughout the day.)

The worst fears of flooding are starting to be realized with Harvey as it unloads some of the most extreme rainfall Houston and other parts of Southeast Texas has ever witnessed. And much more rain is still to come.

“Catastrophic flooding in the Houston metropolitan area is expected to worsen,” the National Weather Service said Sunday morning.

One to two feet of rain has already fallen with some locations nearing 30 inches.

“I know for a fact this is the worst flood Houston has ever experienced,” Patrick Blood, National Weather Service meteorologist, told the Houston Chronicle.

The Weather Service office in Houston reported 24.1 inches of rain in 24 hours as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning and said this August had become the wettest month in recorded history due to the storm.

It added the “majority” of rivers and bayous around Houston were at record levels. Some were exceeding previous records by 10 feet.

“Volume-wise, this has liked reached the rainfall that fell during Allison in June 2001, and it continues to rain,” said the Weather Service office in College Park, Md., responsible for rainfall forecasts.

[Harvey drops nearly two feet of water on Houston area, causing deadly floods]

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is calling for an additional 15-25 inches of rain over the middle and upper Texas coas, including the Houston area, during the next several days, with isolated amounts possibly reaching 40 inches.

A relentless band of heavy rain sat nearly stationary over Houston and its surrounding suburbs Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the effects of hour after hour of drenching rainfall started to take their toll, with widespread reports of high water on roadways.

Here's a 9hr 200-frame #radar loop. +20" of rain has already fallen n/ #Houston. +10" more expected w/ no end in sight as #Harvey drifts E. pic.twitter.com/IwkUNzRdaE — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 27, 2017

At least five deaths have already been blamed on the storm, and over 1000 water rescues have taken place in the Houston area as of Sunday morning. Local officials are pleading with the general public to not travel and to make sure they access their roof if the water rises too high in their homes rather than shelter in their attic.

“This disaster’s going to be a landmark event,” said Brock Long, FEMA administrator on CNN’s State of the Union program. “This is a storm that the United States has not seen yet.”

Some of the worst flooding is happening on the southeast side of the city near Houston Hobby International Airport, resulting in the airport closing early Sunday morning. Upwards of 2 feet of rain has fallen here, making it extremely hard for first responders to keep up with the growing onslaught of rescue requests.

8/27 554AM: @hcfcd reports water entering second story of houses and apartments near Hobby Airport & lower Hunting Bayou near I-10. #houwx — Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) August 27, 2017

The forecast doesn’t get any better for Houston. Harvey will continue to sit in a nearly stationary position on Sunday, keeping the Houston area under heavy rain bands of two to four inches per hour.



Short-range models show another 6-12 inches of rain in Houston over the next 18 hours. (Via University of Albany

The NWS in Houston is not mincing its words about the danger of this unprecedented situation. The office issued multiple flash flood emergencies, shattering the precedent for issuance of such warnings locally.

To put this into perspective: Houston's third flash flood emergency of the night is coming soon. Four have been issued in total here, ever. — Eric Berger (@SpaceCityWX) August 27, 2017

Perhaps even more frightening, computer model forecasts are showing the very real possibility that Harvey will move back over the Gulf of Mexico early next week and make a second landfall near Houston on Wednesday.



The European model shows Harvey moving back out into the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening and making a second landfall near Houston later this week. (Via WXBell

In addition to the heavy rain, the strong line of thunderstorms spawned more than a dozen tornadoes across the region, adding to the list of hazards brought on by Harvey. In fact, the National Weather Service in Houston said Sunday night it issued more tornado warnings on both Friday and Saturday than on any single day on record.

This storm is unfortunately breaking all the wrong precedents. Things will only continue to get worse over the next 24-48 hours as more areas of the region receive overwhelming amounts of water with nowhere for it to go.

Photos and video of flooding in Houston

This image and the forecast of what is still to fall…. This is surreal. #HoustonFlood #Harvey pic.twitter.com/zK9WojsMAH — Matthew Sitkowski (@MattSitkowski) August 27, 2017

Houston metro quickly becoming just an extension of the Gulf of Mexico. We wish we could report the worst is over, but we have a ways to go. pic.twitter.com/q74k2YYOE4 — WeatherOptics (@weatheroptics) August 27, 2017

Water pouring in the front door of channel 11 on Sunday morning. #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/X5kDrCpdXN — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017