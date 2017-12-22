A cold period with an enhanced threat of winter weather is on tap from Dec. 28 through New Year’s Day. High pressure to our north will feed the cold air southward across the region.

It’s still a week away, so there is no way to know for sure which days may have inclement winter weather, but the table is being set for above normal chances of snow or a wintry mix affecting the area during the period.

Why are we fairly bullish for the time period? The air across much of Canada is forecast to be extremely cold. The European ensemble mean forecasts an extensive area across Canada will be more than 20 degrees colder than normal (see below) and that the surface pressure across Canada will be very high, in some places greater than 1040 millibars.

Any lows that will be tracking toward our area will be fighting that cold and high pressure. The high pressure in Canada also could set up cold air damming east of the Appalachians — when the cold air gets trapped in our region by the mountains — since air moves from regions of higher pressure to lower pressure.

The expected average temperature in the European forecast model also helps explain why we’re relatively bullish on the idea of winter weather during that four-day period. From Dec. 27 through New Year’s Day, the European is predicting below-freezing daytime temperatures.

You need cold air to get winter weather, and the models are proclaiming we’ll have it — big time.

Temperature forecast from the European model through next week. (weatherbell.com)

Analyzing the models

Last night’s two runs of the GFS provide an idea of how small changes to the track and evolution of any approaching storm could alter how the storm affects the region. The very strong high pressure system to our north on both runs suggests that cold air damming is likely. That really enhances our chances of seeing a period of snow, sleet or freezing with any storm.

A comparison of two runs of the GFS from last night illustrates how small differences in the track and evolution of any storm could impact the forecast and the type of precipitation we receive during various phases of a storm.

The 00Z run of the GFS from Thursday night tracks low across the Tennessee Valley and strengthens it over northern West Virginia before the low starts reforming off the East Coast. It predicts a period of accumulating snow but then changes the snow to sleet and then freezing rain by 7 a.m. Dec. 30.

Now compare that to the 06Z run, which still has a low tracking to West Virginia but a much weaker one (see below). The low off the coast has already become the dominant one. That helps hold the cold air in longer. Therefore, the snow never changes to rain west of the city. A strong low that initially tracks west of the area into the Ohio Valley might produce a mixed bag of precipitation and could even turn any snow or mixed precipitation to rain while a low that redevelops quickly along the coast might leave us with an all-snow scenario.

Friday morning’s GFS and Canadian models still forecast some snow in the Dec. 29-30 time frame as they develop a coastal low but far enough off the coast to only graze us. There is still potential — albeit lower — for a strong storm to track well to our north and west, giving us mostly rain, though with so much cold air around, that scenario seems to be less likely than a snow or mix scenario for the first system.

Thursday night’s European model is fairly similar to the 06Z GFS, although it is slightly quicker bringing precipitation into the area. It tracks a weak low to northern West Virginia but is faster to redevelop the low along the coast, so it predicts all snow across the area except for parts of southern Maryland.

European model forecast for Dec. 29 in the afternoon. (stormvistawxmodels.com)

As we said, the uncertainty is still very high for Dec. 28 to New Year’s Day. But given how cold it’s going to be, any storm will have a good chance of producing measurable snow in the D.C. region.