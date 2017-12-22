Increasing clouds were today’s main signal of weather to come. Temperatures reaching highs in the low to mid-50s are a good bit warmer than typical for the date, and we’ve got one more day of that on the way. Showers are breaking out across parts of the area as the sun sets. We’ll continue to deal with some of that at times through tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Showers will become more numerous this evening. While most spots seem to want to be drier than not early, coverage could increase late. Any rain totals are pretty meager, but we’ll take it given the dry times of late. Lows are mostly in the low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Periodic showers continue much of the day as a front approaches and a little low pressure develops along it. The best odds for concentrated activity are early and late, which might mean a comparatively dry main part of the day. Fingers crossed. Highs should rise toward the near-60 to mid-60s zone, although there is more uncertainty than typical at this range given complicating factors, including rain and such.

Sunday: We’re in between fronts Sunday, which means it’s relatively tranquil, although cooler than it has been. Seasonable, with highs looking to reach the mid-40s to near 50. An Arctic front moves in as we head into the night, so clouds increase, with some snow showers possible after midnight.

Christmas: There’s still a chance of some snowflakes, especially in the pre-dawn period. But don’t expect much. The best odds continue to be to the north and west of the city, and largely in the pre-sunrise hours, although some flakes are possible areawide in the morning. This is all still “mood” stuff, with accumulation pretty tough to come by anywhere close. Clearing skies are likely during the day, as are gusty winds, with highs in the mid-30s to near 40.

