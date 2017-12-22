I’m not too confident we’ll have a white Christmas this year — it’s not looking great — but at least we had snow earlier this month to put us in the Christmas spirit.
Washington’s first snow of the season was a couple of weeks ago, on Dec. 9, when the treetop glistened at the Capitol, and snow coated the ground and tree ornaments. It was an absolutely beautiful sight if you like snow and thoughts of a white Christmas.
This year’s Capitol Christmas Tree is a 79-foot Engelmann spruce that traveled almost 3,500 miles from the Kootenai National Forest in Montana. The tree is decorated with handmade ornaments from Montana, many of which were made by children, using recycled material.
The ornaments on the tree are creative and beautiful, and they looked particularly good covered with snow.
Even the star on the tree was made in Montana. It’s a 5-foot-tall copper ornament — representing the state’s abundant holdings of that metal — that shows a design of Montana’s state flower, the bitterroot.
The official snowfall total in Washington on Dec. 9 was 1.5 inches. I’m hoping the weather this Christmas will be a repeat. I know it’s a stretch, but my fingers are crossed!
