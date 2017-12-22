

A bulb on the Capitol Christmas Tree reflects the Capitol grounds. There was a dusting of snow on the ground Dec. 9 when this photo was taken. (Kevin Ambrose)

I’m not too confident we’ll have a white Christmas this year — it’s not looking great — but at least we had snow earlier this month to put us in the Christmas spirit.

Washington’s first snow of the season was a couple of weeks ago, on Dec. 9, when the treetop glistened at the Capitol, and snow coated the ground and tree ornaments. It was an absolutely beautiful sight if you like snow and thoughts of a white Christmas.

This year’s Capitol Christmas Tree is a 79-foot Engelmann spruce that traveled almost 3,500 miles from the Kootenai National Forest in Montana. The tree is decorated with handmade ornaments from Montana, many of which were made by children, using recycled material.

The ornaments on the tree are creative and beautiful, and they looked particularly good covered with snow.

Even the star on the tree was made in Montana. It’s a 5-foot-tall copper ornament — representing the state’s abundant holdings of that metal — that shows a design of Montana’s state flower, the bitterroot.

The official snowfall total in Washington on Dec. 9 was 1.5 inches. I’m hoping the weather this Christmas will be a repeat. I know it’s a stretch, but my fingers are crossed!



A beautiful evening with snow on the grounds of the Capitol. (Kevin Ambrose)



A photo collage shows snow-coated bulbs on the Capitol Christmas Tree. (Kevin Ambrose)



Many of the tree’s ornaments were made by children in Montana. (Kevin Ambrose)



Some of the ornaments were made using recycled materials. (Tami Stieger)



A Christmas tree ornament provides a reflective fish-eye effect for the camera. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Capitol Dome and tree compliment each other with their glow. (Tami Stieger)



Flash photography captures the snowflakes falling on the Capitol Christmas Tree. (Kevin Ambrose)

