TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: It’s nice to have some milder air at times in winter, but this is not the nicest day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Periodic showers, breezy. Highs: 57-65.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The cold season often features at least a few swings to warmer, and some of them only last briefly before more cold air arrives. We’ve got the tail end of one of those brief visits of warmth today. This mini warm spell doesn’t last long because there is a cold front coming in tonight. If that wasn’t enough, another stronger one arrives during the overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Saturday): We have a chance of showers all day, before the front comes through sometime in the evening. It doesn’t really seem like we will see a whole lot of rain. The best odds of a sustained heavier period of rain seem to be in the afternoon out ahead of the front. But again, best not to expect much. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers are out of here at some point during the evening, if not prior. I’m not sure we’ll see full clearing, but we should see increasing numbers of stars over time. There’s a breeze from the northwest as well. Lows are in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll probably see some sun for our Christmas Eve day, but I wouldn’t necessarily bet on a ton. As we sit in between cold fronts, it is fairly tranquil. Highs are in the mid-40s. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An Arctic front pushes into the area and at the same time, a low pressure begins to quickly develop offshore. It won’t be enough to give us any meaningful snow, but we certainly could see some flakes in the air overnight and toward dawn. Winds pick up again from the northwest as well, as Arctic air begins spilling in. Lows should reach the mid-20s to low 30s, so any more sustained burst of snow could certainly dust a spot or two. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The main story for Christmas (Monday) is probably cold and windy. I’m holding out hope for some snowflakes in the morning, but it will take a bit of a miracle to get them to accumulate much. In reality, it may just be a few here and there near dawn, with clearing skies most of the day. As a storm wraps up to our northeast, winds are gusty. Given highs struggling to get out of the 30s, it’s going to feel extra chilly. Actual afternoon numbers are mainly in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday starts off very cold with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. Despite sunshine, readings don’t go far. Highs should mostly head for the mid-and-upper 30s. Winds are lighter than Monday, but they’re still a bit gusty, which adds to the chill of the day. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): A few flakes possible Christmas morning, mainly pre-sunrise. Better chances may develop toward the end of next week.