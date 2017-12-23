Some of the heaviest rain is moving through the area at the moment. But we should be clear of most precipitation within a few hours. Temperatures will drop off quickly behind some strong northwest winds after the rain ends, but we will stay above freezing, so no concerns about a flash freeze. We’ve got a brief reprieve tomorrow morning before more rain moves in on Christmas Eve.

A line of strong showers moving quickly eastward will affect the D.C. metro area over the next hour. Wind gusts to ~ 40mph possible. Temps will quickly drop in to the 50s as these showers move through the area. Radar: https://t.co/w0vrBNn4i9 pic.twitter.com/jHHvo41ryC — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 23, 2017

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: Temperatures will fall off quickly over the next few hours, ultimately settling in the mid- to upper 30s around the area. The steady rain should also push east of our region sometime after 8 p.m. Some scattered showers are possible through midnight, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds stay elevated (gusts to 20+mph) through midnight as well before easing up overnight.

Veterans Christmas tree (John Ernst via Flickr

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day, with mostly cloudy skies developing by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Rain showers move in from west to east after sunset. There is a chance that some of the precipitation may changeover to a mix or even light snow around 10 p.m., ending shortly after that. Cold and blustery late, with lows in the low to mid-30s and gusty northwest winds developing.

Happy Festivus: It’s Festivus, in case you didn’t already know. And in honoring the rich tradition of this made-up holiday, I present to you my airing of weather grievances of 2017:

Cold rain (if it’s close to 32 degrees, it might as well just snow)

An exhausting and devastating Atlantic hurricane season

An exhausting and devastating wildfire season

Widespread misunderstanding of weather models, how they work and what they mean (even meteorologists are guilty of this)

The D.C. split, which I am beginning to realize is less of a theory and more of a reality.

Now onto the feats of strength. Happy Festivus!

