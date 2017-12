A December evening in the nation’s capital. (buoscio nworks via Flickr

* Wind advisory 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, wind gusts to near 50 mph could blow down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages *

5/10: Some sun, plenty of clouds, mid-40s — perfectly average this time of year.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, late shower? Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Light rain/snow showers possible. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cold, and windy. Highs: Upper 30s to near 40.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re much colder today, and we may even see a few snowflakes tonight. But it doesn’t look like the big red dude is bringing us a white Christmas. For Christmas Day, the story is the cold plus gusty winds, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s tomorrow through the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Christmas Eve): We’re likely to squeeze in partly sunny skies this morning, as one system moves away and another approaches. Clouds thicken up again midday into the afternoon, holding highs to the more seasonable mid-40s, with a light breeze turning more from the east during the afternoon. We’ll also watch for a 30 percent chance of light rain showers as you start Christmas Eve dinner. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The radar will be tracking more than Santa with a decent chance (60 percent) of some light showers during the evening and early overnight. We could see some snowflakes mix in by late evening, with a dusting not impossible as temperatures drop. Winds pick up overnight, ushering in much colder air, as lows range from the upper 20s in our cooler suburbs to around freezing downtown. Confidence: Medium

For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Christmas Day): It’s a good day to spend inside with the family, that’s for sure! Cold, arctic air moves in and, combined with a whipping wind, much of the day feels like the teens and 20s. In reality, afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to near 40 with plenty of sun. Winds gust from the west near 40 mph, and could go as high as around 50 mph, so be sure to secure all those discarded empty boxes and wrapping paper! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s a chilly ride home from Grandma’s house — even as winds begin to ease late evening and overnight. With mostly clear skies, temperatures have no problem falling into the 20s. Even with the lighter winds, wind chill values that dip to the lower teens add quite a bite. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Winds on Tuesday aren’t nearly as gusty, but they’re still breezy enough for another wintry feeling day. Partly sunny skies have trouble moving the mercury, and, after a chilly start, highs only max out in the mid-30s to around 40. A weak pulse of energy overhead could bring a flurry or two during the afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, we’re looking at Tuesday night lows in the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

Even colder air settles in Wednesday, with a decent chance many folks don’t break the freezing mark. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies early gradually clear out, but the loss of sunshine early does its damage. Winds aren’t a huge factor, but it may be just breezy enough to add an extra chill to highs only in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

2/10 (→): Only a few flurry chances through midweek, but some stormier signals sometime late Thursday through next weekend.