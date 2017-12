The star on top of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. (George Jiang via Flickr

** Wind Advisory starting at 3 a.m.**

‘Twas the night before Christmas! And in addition to gifts and good cheer, you’ll be waking up to some windy weather on Christmas morning. Winds could gust up to 40-plus mph as a sharp Arctic cold front sweeps through the region. Other than the blustery conditions, the holiday will be tranquil. Just make sure you bundle up if you want to try out your new toys outside!

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: A slight (30 percent) chance of rain showers before midnight. Clouds will begin to break up afterward, leaving mostly clear skies late. Temperatures will fall through the 30s overnight, with lows ranging from 27 to 31 degrees. Winds will become very gusty out of the northwest sometime after 4 a.m. Sustained winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 40-plus mph likely. A slight chance of a stray snow shower or two late.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny skies for the holiday, but the gusty winds will be the main story. Northwest winds will remain elevated throughout the day, with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Combined with the gusty winds, windchill values will be in the low 20s. Partly cloudy and cold tomorrow night. Lows will be in the lower 20s, with northwest winds relaxing to 10 to 15 mph.

Santa Tracker! Santa has been hard at work for many hours now. Track his progress with the excellent NORAD Santa tracker.

#Santa just left Poland and is now delivering gifts to children in Prague, Czech Republic, home to the largest castle in the world! It looks like Santa is headed to Austria next! https://t.co/gSvRD6ezKo #NORADTracksSanta — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2017

