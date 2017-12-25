

Sunrise on the Potomac River, Dec. 24. (John Anthony)

* Wind advisory through 2 p.m. *

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. Highs: 35-40.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, very cold. Lows: 18-22.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still windy. Highs: 30-35.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This week could well turn out to be the coldest in Washington in two winters — since Jan. 17 to 24, 2016, when the big blizzard occurred. Highs may hover below freezing for much of the second half of the week. That’s the same time period we’re watching for the chance or two of snow, but they’re all still a bit iffy.

Today (Monday): The Christmas wind is biting, gusting over 40 mph at times. Cold air pours into the region so temperatures remain more or less steady much of the day — holding in the 30s despite a good deal of sunshine. Wind chills throughout the day are only around 20 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds only slacken modestly, still gusting to near 30 mph at times, so the combination of the wind and falling temperatures produce uncomfortably low wind chills in the teens. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows range from the upper teens in our cold spots to the low to mid-20s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s not quite as windy as Monday, but air temperatures are colder — as highs only reach 30 to 35 under partly sunny skies. Even as winds ease some, gusts over 20 mph are still possible — which make it feel like the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows dip into the upper teens to low to mid-20s, and I can’t totally rule out a snow shower or flurry toward dawn. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both cold, wintry days. Despite intervals of sunshine, highs both days struggle to reach freezing. Nights are partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

As a storm system likely passes to our southeast, we may have a period of snow on Friday. This is more likely to be a small event than a big event if it comes together, but merits close attention. Highs are likely only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Any snow should end by Friday evening or night. Confidence: Low-Medium

The word of the weekend is cold. Highs both day may hold in the 20s with lows in the teens. With the cold air in place and some disturbances perhaps passing by, we’ll need to watch for the possibility of snow at some point, but it’s all still a little fuzzy. Confidence: Low-Medium

3/10 (↑): The cold pattern Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 seems conducive to snow, but specifics are still very blurry.