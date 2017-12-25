Arctic air rushed into the region on Christmas Day as winds gusted up to 40 mph. This cold air is here to stay with mostly subfreezing temperatures beyond Tuesday. Despite the cold, the chances for snow later this week have decreased.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: It’s definitely a bundle up kind of night. Temperatures quickly fall below freezing after dark and lows settle between 20 and 25. But winds from the northwest, gusting more than 20 mph at times, make it feel like the teens.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Temperatures are generally lower than today but, thanks to decreasing winds, it doesn’t feel quite as cold. Highs are in the low-to-mid 30s as winds from the northwest fall to around 5-10 mph. Skies are generally partly sunny.

The week’s snow chances: The latest model trends since Saturday have not been kind for those hoping for a winter storm this week. That said, I think we still have a reasonably good chance to see some snowflakes with all this cold air around — even as the odds of a significant event have fallen.

Early Wednesday morning presents the week’s first chance of snow as a weak, fast-moving disturbance zips by. Its potential is limited to a few snow showers or flurries, and the chance of measurable snow is just 20 percent.

There’s still an outside chance of snow Friday, but models generally forecast the storm system and its moisture to remain well south and southeast of our area.

Finally, when a reinforcing blast of Arctic air comes in Saturday, there could be snow showers.

We’ll have a more detailed write-up on any upcoming snow potential on Tuesday. Have a great rest of your Christmas holiday!

