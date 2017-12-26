* Winter weather advisory north of the District 2 to 11 a.m. *

10 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory due to the potential for a dusting to an inch of snow mainly north of the District in the predawn and early morning hours. Montgomery and Loudoun counties and counties to the north and northeast through Baltimore are included. While snow may be spotty, whatever falls will quickly coat the ground and untreated roads as temperatures fall well below freezing by morning.

Even outside the advisory area, we can’t rule out a little light snow, perhaps enough to leave behind a slippery film. Check conditions before heading out in the morning and, if there’s snow, allow extra time or delay.

Original post from 4:30 p.m.

Temperatures were well below average today. For the District, that average is now down to 44 for a high and 30 for a low. We are closing in on the historically coldest time of the year, roughly mid-January. We’ll certainly feel it through Wednesday — and long beyond that, it seems. Perhaps we will think of a day such as today as easing into it all when the whole thing is said and done.

Through Tonight: We’re just getting started with this cold snap. It’ll be a good night to crank up the heat or find an extra blanket. Clouds increase some and some snow showers can’t be ruled out during the predawn hours. Lows are in the mid-to-upper teens in the cold spots to the low or mid-20s in the warm ones, such as downtown.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are fairly numerous in the morning, and there could be a few snowflakes in the air. Whatever falls, it’s very minor, but anything could stick since it has been cold. Clearing skies are the story by afternoon as winds pick up from the northwest. A reinforcing shot of cold air is arriving, and highs are only in the near 30 to mid-30s range before that happens.

A cold bridge between years: We’re set to have one of the coldest starts to a year on record. For now, the best guess is about mid-to-upper 20s for a high and mid-to-upper teens for a low. While the day’s record of 17 seems well out of reach, if we can stay 27 or lower, it will be the coldest Jan. 1 since 1963. And it’s a little early to pinpoint the details for New Year’s Eve, but temperatures falling to near 20 seem fairly likely as we get into the late night. Prepare to bundle up!

