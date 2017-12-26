

Light snow showers are possible during the Wednesday morning commute. (Jim Havard)

The chance is pretty low, but there is a potential for snow Wednesday morning, probably between about 3 and 8 a.m. It wouldn’t amount to much accumulation, but the roads will be very cold and could be slick if it does start to snow.

The National Weather Service is concerned about the morning commute, and it issued a special notice for a 30 percent chance of snow at less than 1 inch of accumulation:

If this threat does materialize during the Wednesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays. If commuting Wednesday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.

A Potential Winter Commuting Hazard Statement has been issued for the Baltimore/Washington Metro Areas Wednesday Morning. There is a 30% percent chance of a light accumulation of snow during the morning rush hour. pic.twitter.com/gzzhErQBqW — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 26, 2017

This snow would be the result of a weak disturbance that’s expected to skirt across the region tonight. It doesn’t have much moisture, which is why the potential is so low. The American (GFS) model shows just a hint of precipitation in the early morning hours, but it could be enough for roads to become slippery — especially untreated side roads.

Wednesday will likely be the coldest day of the year so far in the D.C. region with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees. By Wednesday evening, temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.