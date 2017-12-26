Since last Friday, we’ve talked about above-normal snow potential sometime between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1. Because of the deep supply of cold air expected during that period, we hang on to that idea — just barely. We still can’t give you a solid answer on whether to expect snow, when and, if so, how much.

For a while, all the rage among forecasters was the potential storm that was supposed to move out of the Gulf of Mexico and up the Southeast coast Friday, socking the Mid-Atlantic with snow. That storm is now off the table. All of the cold air in place is going to suppress that system way to our southeast. Friday now looks like a sunny day in Washington. South Carolina and Georgia may be the closest places that see precipitation.

But we still have two more snow chances to track between Dec. 30 and New Year’s Day.

Dec. 30 snow chance

The first, and potentially most promising, is a disturbance the European model forecasts to sweep through the region Saturday. It is a strong clipper that, if it takes the optimal track (just south of the D.C. area), could lay down light, accumulating snowfall. The model even suggests it could draw in Atlantic moisture; if it did, it would somewhat increase the system’s snow potential.



European model simulation of snow on Saturday. (WeatherBell.com)

However, if the clipper is weaker than modeled or its track shifts, its snow potential would decrease. The American model predicts no snow from this clipper in our region.

Jan. 1 snow chance

The American model puts its stock in a potential storm system it forecasts to form along the Gulf Coast New Year’s Eve. That model calls for it to move up the Southeast coast New Year’s Day — spreading snow into our region. Because the system draws Gulf and Atlantic moisture, it has more snow potential than the clipper forecast by the European model for Saturday.



American (GFS) model simulation of snow on Monday. (WeatherBell.com)

The unfortunate news for snow lovers is that the European model — and the majority of simulations making up its ensemble system — do not forecast this Gulf Coast system to form. And we think the European model has a better chance of being right than the American model.

So our best chance for snow is probably with Saturday’s clipper — which is itself questionable.

If both systems end up missing us, which is a possibility, snow lovers shouldn’t despair, as the pattern still conducive to more snow chances through the first week in January.

On Wednesday, we’ll have a more detailed update on the snow potential Saturday and Monday. This is a pattern in which the specifics of any snow potential may not come into focus until 48 to 72 hours before an event, so patience is required.