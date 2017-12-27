A prolonged period of bitter cold will be moving through many parts of the country as 2017 comes to an end. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

The chance of a significant snowstorm by New Year’s Day has just about vanished. But we are still hanging on to the possibility of light snow Saturday as a weak clipper may visit the area. Beyond that, the forecast is for unseasonably cold but mostly dry weather for the next week.

The amount of snow that Saturday’s clipper may produce, if any, is limited.

In earlier forecasts, the European model had predicted the clipper would take almost a perfect track to give D.C. accumulating snow Saturday. The model has since forecast a weaker system tracking farther north and only forecasts a dusting for the D.C. area. More snow, up to an inch or so, falls near the Mason Dixon line.



The European model shows the D.C. area on the south side of an area of snow Saturday morning into the afternoon. (WeatherBell.com)

The latest forecast from the North American Mesoscale Forecast System or NAM model joins the Saturday dusting-fest.



The NAM model shows some spotty light snow over the D.C. area Saturday morning.

The American Global Forecast System, or GFS model, which did not predict any snow from the clipper in earlier forecasts, has since become more supportive of seeing at least a few flakes — but barely.

The one model which forecasts more than a dusting Saturday is the Canadian, simulating an inch or so of snow.



Canadian model shows a stripe of light snow over the D.C. area Saturday afternoon.

The bottom line is there is a reasonably good chance to see at least some snow showers and flurries Saturday morning and/or afternoon. Accumulating snow exceeding an inch is more of a long shot. In the 51 simulations comprising the European modeling system, 80 percent predict at least some light snow Saturday morning, but only 4 of the 51 predict as much as 2 inches.

Forecasts for clippers are moving targets because they tend not to have much moisture. So their zone of heaviest snowfall is usually narrow. Slight changes in their track and intensity can mean large changes in the forecast, so it is one we will continue monitoring.

Despite the limited snow potential, because the air and ground temperatures will be cold, even a coating could produce slick spots on untreated roads.

Beyond Saturday, the snow chances are low. The GFS model had been bullish on a storm New Year’s Day but has now suppressed it well to our south and east.

While snow prospects are somewhat underwhelming over the next week, both the persistence and intensity of cold air will be impressive.

Both the GFS (not pictured) and European (shown below) predict highs only between 20 and 35 for the next 10 days.



Forecast high and low temperatures as simulated by the European model over the next 10 days. (WeatherBell.com)

For snow lovers, though, if no accumulation occurs during this span, it will be a colossal waste of cold air.