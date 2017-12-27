

MGM holiday lights at night. (George Jiang via Flickr)

A bitter cold night is in store for the D.C. area, with dangerous wind-chill values developing. Gusty winds and temperatures in the teens will make it feel close to zero through Thursday morning, with only limited relief coming during the day.

Through Tonight: In a word, cold. Winds will pick up from the northwest this evening, and temperatures will drop into the teens regionwide. Lows will range from 11 degrees to 16 degrees. Combined with winds of 10 to 20 mph, wind-chill values will be in the single digits, especially after 2 a.m.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Bitter cold to start the day, with morning wind-chill values in the single digits. Temperatures won’t recover much during the day under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-20s, with a northwest wind (5 to 10 mph) keeping wind-chill values in the teens throughout the day. Dulles and Baltimore could challenge their coldest high temperatures on record for the date: 24 degrees in 1993

Partly cloudy and cold again Thursday night with lows in the upper teens.

Now that’s cold: The National Weather Service tweeted out an interesting image today from the newly operational GOES-East satellite. It was so cold this morning in the upper Midwest that the ground temperatures were the same as the cloud-top temperatures thousands of feet in the air. That’s not something that you see every day!

You know it's cold when… …the temperature of the ground is as cold as cloud tops. #GOESEast pic.twitter.com/hcGUHTIh24 — NWS (@NWS) December 27, 2017

