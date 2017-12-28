

A cold bike ride Tuesday on Ohio Drive SW in Washington. ( chasingmailboxes via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Unrelenting freezing, but Mother Nature is teasing; no snow for sledding is just upsetting.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, light breeze. Highs: 23 to 28.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, possible flurry. Lows: 9 to 19

Tomorrow: Clearing, mainly calm. Highs: 31 to 36.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The polar invasion continues through the weekend, but the worst is yet to come. We are likely to start off the New Year with single-digit lows in many parts of the area. Despite this numbing cold, snow remains a rarity. A few flakes are possible tonight, but the best chance now appears to be Saturday. Even then, more than a dusting looks like a stretch. The Arctic cold looks set to stay all of next week as well, so don’t give up on snow yet.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Thursday): What’s likely the coldest day of winter so far greets us with single-digit wind chills early in the morning. Today’s one saving grace is that there is plenty of sun. Even so, it has little impact on temperatures, with highs unlikely to exceed the mid-20s in many spots (upper 20s are possible downtown and south of the city). Dulles and Baltimore may threaten their coldest high temperatures for the date: 24 degrees, set in 1993. Those gusty winds from the northwest early on ease during the afternoon (to 5 to 10 mph), but wind chills still hover in the teens. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies cloud up and a few flakes are possible, but even a whitening of the ground is unlikely. Winds are calm, which is good, as lows range from the upper single digits in the coldest suburbs to upper teens downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds should quickly dissipate and give us a mostly sunny day. Temperatures try valiantly to break the freezing mark, ranging from the low to mid-30s. Wind are very light from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Gradually increasing clouds overnight could lead to a few snowflakes by dawn. Lows range from mid-teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is mainly cloudy and snowflakes are possible throughout the day. Despite the duration, accumulation prospects are only slight. Highs are mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds break up overnight and lows range through the teens. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is abundant on Sunday but highs do no better than mid-to-upper 20s. Revelers need to bundle up for New Year’s Eve outings, with lows bottoming out in the upper single digits to mid-teens. Confidence: Medium-High

New Year’s Day dawns brightly and remains sunny, but Arctic air tightens its icy grip, with highs only in the low-to-mid 20s. To make it worse, winds are likely to be gusty from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): While some flakes look likely especially on Saturday, accumulations are likely to stay in the dusting category.