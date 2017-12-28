

The slopes at Whitetail have been gradually turning white over the past week as snow-making conditions have been ideal. (Courtesy of Whitetail Resort)

With temperatures tumbling below zero at times this past week, Mid-Atlantic ski resorts have kept busy blowing blizzards with their arsenal of snow guns. Many have laid down multiple feet of man-made white stuff for a solid base during the busy holiday period. Mother Nature has chipped in, as well, with up to 11 inches of fresh powder at resorts such as Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs and West Virginia’s Snowshoe, which benefit from lake-effect snow.

Every ski area within reach of the Washington region has lifts spinning and a solid base of snow. Most resorts are reporting packed powder or machine-groomed conditions, with up to 50 inches at West Virginia’s Timberline resort. Farther south, Snowshoe has 40 out of 60 runs open and 13 lifts in operation.



Ski conditions in the Mid-Atlantic as of the morning of Dec. 28.

Most resorts will be opening up more terrain every day as the forecast stays for ideal snow-making.

The stage for the superb snow conditions was set early in December when a large dip in the jet stream settled over the East Coast, unleashing Arctic air. Except for a brief warm-up for a day or two around Christmas, the resorts have had hundreds of hours to run the snow guns.

In the high country of West Virginia, Maryland and Southwest Pennsylvania, up to a few feet of natural snow has fallen since Dec. 1. Canaan Valley, W.Va., has received 23 inches and has a natural settled snow pack of 8 inches.



Map of ski areas in the Washington region and their annual snowfall. (Jordan Tessler)

“Ski conditions are fantastic right now, and terrain is expanding quickly with these excellent snow-making temperatures,” said Shawn Cassell, director of public relations at Snowshoe.

Christmas and New Year’s is the busiest time for most resorts, and Snowshoe has plenty of après-ski on tap for when the lifts close. “New Year’s Eve is one of the best times of the year to be on the mountain,” Cassell said. “We have various parties going on around the village for different tastes — family-friendly events, including a DJ’d dance party and a formal midnight champagne-toast event.”



A view of snowy Canaan Valley, W.Va., on Thursday morning, where it dipped to -10 degrees. You can see snow rising like plumes of smoke from snow guns at Timberline ski area on the left and Canaan Valley in the distance on the right. (USFS)

The snow depth in Canaan Valley is music to the ears of cross-country skiers who will be flocking to the funky White Grass touring center.

Weather forecast through New Year’s Day

Temperatures

Temperatures will be frigid, trending colder over the holiday weekend, but ideal for snow-making.

At ski areas above 2,500 feet, morning lows will range from single digits to several degrees below zero by Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 20s Friday and Saturday but only in the teens and high single digits Sunday and Monday.

Below 2,500 feet, morning lows will hover in the teens Friday and Saturday before falling to the single digits Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s to near 30 Friday and Saturday but will fall into the teens to around 20 Sunday and Monday.



Conditions at the Homestead look great as the snow guns continue to crank. (The Homestead)

On Sunday and Monday, winds from the northwest, gusting up to 20 to 30 mph, will produce bitter wind chills in the single digits and well below zero in many cases. So prepare for extreme cold and layer up.

Precipitation

In resorts in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, a clipper passing through the region will drop generally one to three inches of snow, with the highest amounts seen above 3,000 feet. The Virginia ski areas may see only a few snow showers or flurries, with perhaps a dusting in accumulation.



European model forecast snowfall through Saturday night. (WeatherBell.com)

Any snow that falls will be dry and powdery, adding a nice fluffy layer above the packed machine-groomed snow.



If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try tubing — like here at Roundtop. (Ski Roundtop)

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.