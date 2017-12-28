

Bundled-up tourists visit the Mall on Dec. 28. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

We made it through the coldest day of the winter, at least thus far! Both Dulles (23 degrees) and Baltimore (24 degrees) set or tied record-low maximums for the date, and Washington (25 degrees) tied its coldest Dec. 28 at Reagan National Airport. Brrr! If you don’t like the cold, the bad news is there’s a lot more winter to go and temperature normals are headed downward for a few more weeks. Thankfully, winds that were gusty yesterday have subsided. It’s still one of those days that looked a lot nicer from the inside than it felt out there.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: It’s cold. Too cold, even. With light winds and clear skies, we should see better radiational cooling than last night. The slightest bit of warmth we had escaping into the atmosphere helps temperatures rapidly fall, toward lows in the mid-single digits for the cold spots to the midteens downtown. At Dulles, the record low of 7 in 1977 seems likely to be surpassed. It could be close for Baltimore, but the record of 2 seems safe there. Washington won’t reach its record, but your toes will still feel it in the morning. Unless you really like the cold, be thankful we don’t have a snowpack — some subzero cold would be likely.

Tomorrow (Friday): After another numbing start, temperatures struggle to rise to or past freezing. Skies are quite sunny early, with clouds increasing during the day, particularly in the afternoon. Highs are in a near-30-to-mid-30s zone.

Bay effect: It was unquestionably a cold one. Cold enough aloft over relatively warmer waters for some bay-effect snow. What is bay-effect snow? Pretty much the same thing as lake-effect snow, the likes of which dropped five feet of snow on Erie, Pa., over two days — just less common and less disruptive. CWG’s Jason Samenow examined the phenomenon a few years ago. Today’s satellite imagery told most of the story:

A day where satellite lets you know it's darn cold. Bay effect streamers and more. (big: https://t.co/3mtc7cNxjy) #goes16 pic.twitter.com/NhClYnMKyK — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) December 28, 2017

It also showed up on radar.

You certainly won't see this every day, a nice Bay Effect snow band has developed off the Chesapeake Bay and is producing light snow Norfolk, VA and extreme northeastern NC. h/t @muggiewx pic.twitter.com/hrLcOLFkXK — Eric Webb (@webberweather) December 28, 2017

The Chesapeake Bay band was particularly impressive. I haven’t seen much ground truth, although it appeared that skycams caught it earlier.

A sign its super #cold out? Bay effect clouds coming off the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay. The radar out of @NWSWakefieldVA even showing snow aloft from these clouds. pic.twitter.com/ekYOWMrViq — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) December 28, 2017

You can see the band of "bay effect" snow…

looking east: sunshine

looking west: clouds, with snow

(camera near the Lesner Bridge in VA Beach)https://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/8wTcLGFUdJ — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) December 28, 2017

