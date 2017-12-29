

Blossoms blooming at Congressional Cemetery. Feb. 25. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

2017 was a big year for weather. Much of the worst — violent hurricanes and destructive wildfires — mercifully missed Washington, but we had our moments.

To come up with the year’s highlights, it took a little more thinking than in years there was a derecho or a Snowmageddon. Yet, ultimately, interesting events eventually came to mind.

Our top weather stories of this year include a winter without a winter, plenty of storms — including a twister swirling over the Tidal Basin — and even some big-time cold air amid a sea of seemingly perpetual warmth.

In chronological order, here are the Washington area’s top weather stories of 2017:

No. 1: The nearly snowless winter of 2016-2017

Washington has never been a snow town. And when it comes to winters of late, it is more and more a case of feast or famine. In this decade alone, the city has seen the snowiest winter on record in 2009-2010 and, after the winter of 2016-2017, three of the least snowy.

The snow tally of 3.4 inches was measly enough to rank as the ninth lowest, dating to 1888-1889.



2016-2017 winter snowfall map across Washington- and Baltimore-focused portion of the Mid-Atlantic. (Katie Wheatley)

For a while, it looked even more measly. The total before March was just 1.4 inches. That number was the fifth-least-productive snow total during climatological winter (December to February) on record.

There were just three measurable snow events, which is less than 50 percent of the average seven. The largest didn’t come until March, an oddity in itself. And as you might expect, the nearly snowless winter was also rather warm.

No. 2: A springlike February sets up a historically warm year

2017 got off to a very warm start. January ranked 12th warmest on record. Then came February, when winter took a hike.



February was warm to extremely warm across much of the United States. (Prism Climate Group)

February closed as the warmest on record at all three official observing locations locally. For Washington, the temperature was 8.7 degrees above normal. The month included 70s on six to seven days across the region, as well as multiple record highs and record-warm lows.

Trees and flowers, including Washington’s famed cherry blossoms, began blooming two to three weeks ahead of schedule.

Instead of snow, the region was treated to rare wintertime severe weather, with extremely strong winds sweeping through on Feb. 12 and a tornado in Southern Maryland.

The warm February helped the winter finish third warmest on record for Washington. And we didn’t wait long for our next monthly record. April would end up seven degrees above normal.

Despite a few cold shots — some discussed below — the remainder of the year was also quite warm. 2017 is likely to finish as Washington’s second-warmest year on record.

No. 3: March is becoming the new winter

It has become a partially true weather joke of late that winter doesn’t arrive until March. In reality, March — like its cousin December — is mostly a “fringe” snow month in Washington. The vast majority of snow in our region comes during January and February. It also seems to be the case that either December or March is wintry, usually not both.



Ice covers the cherry blossoms, March 14. (Kevin Ambrose)

While snow has largely gone missing in December since 2009, March has since entered a snowy phase, posting above-normal amounts four of the past five years. March 2017 produced two inches, all of which fell on the 13th and 14th of the month.

The responsible storm was moisture-laden and complex, as March storms tend to be. Two inches isn’t a lot, but as sleet and freezing rain mixed in, it turned into a crusty mess. More snow fell in our west and north suburbs, generally around four inches, and up to 11 inches in northern Maryland.

The two inches in Washington more than doubled our seasonal snowfall total.

No. 4: An active storm season, including a tornado on the Tidal Basin

Thunderstorm season began early again this year, with another active winter and spring. This time, unlike in 2016, the storms kept coming through peak season, which is during the late spring and summer in the Washington region.

Despite the fact that it didn’t do severe damage and caused only two minor injuries, arguably the most notable severe event came in April. On the 6th, seven tornadoes rolled through the area along a squall line. They were all weak and short-lived, as tornadoes tend to be around here, but several hit Washington itself. Not common. The first time since 2001.

A ranger at the Jefferson Mem shot this afternoon's storm passing over the Tidal Basin before uprooting several trees on the far shore. pic.twitter.com/iYDavq6poO — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 7, 2017

The two tornadoes that hit Washington on that day basically doubled the tornado activity in the city during the modern record that dates to 1950 (there are a few others that are known).

Amid other events, April 21 brought large hail to the region, several tornadoes touched down in May in the broader region, June 19 brought another thunderstorm outbreak, and both July and August remained rather stormy.



Severe-weather reports by year in the Washington region. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

While there was a clear uptick in severe-weather reports locally in 2017 compared with recent years, including a number of days with supercell thunderstorms more common of the central United States, the year was also the second in a row that was drier than normal most of the time, with the exception of summer deluges.

Creeping drought is again a concern in the winter (as it was during our recap of 2016).

July was the big oddity when it came to precipitation this year, as Washington was about five inches above normal and saw its seventh-wettest July on record.

No. 5: Arctic outbreaks like the days of old in November and December

Record warmth is so common in recent years that it takes exceptional records to even really stir much news. But record lows are atypical. I’ve been here for 12 years and have seen only three broken or tied. One came in November.

The day was Nov. 11, and the temperature was 26. Sure, it doesn’t sound too rough. But it was exceptional for so early, even compared with the days of old when big cold was more common. As we close out the year, it seems November was only the start.



The forecast for the close of 2017 and open of 2018. (karstenhaustein.com)

While December started out mild to warm for much of the country, the final third of the month has brought punishing cold. Temperatures that could not get past the low- to mid-20s on the 28th set record-low maximums across the area. And the cold is set to persist.

We will say goodbye to 2017 with some of the coldest readings in recent memory. Near-midnight temperatures in the teens around Washington seem likely as we ring in the New Year.

