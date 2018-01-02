Extreme cold is bearing down on the Pacific Northwest and forecasters warn the frigid temperatures could last into the New Year. (Reuters)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and frigid. Highs: 22-29.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows: 5-15.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: 30-36.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

An impressively frigid air mass continues to dominate our weather through this week, with a brutal reinforcing outbreak expected this weekend. Most of this forecast period remains solidly below freezing. The one tricky component is a coastal low pressure on Wednesday night into Thursday that should stay offshore, but could throw some light snow over our way, especially for areas east of the city and also on the Delmarva Peninsula. We need to watch another system next Monday for potential mixed precipitation across the area.

Today (Tuesday): For many returning to work, we must dress very warmly as temperatures only manage to lift into the 20s despite mostly sunny skies. Very dry air dominates, with dew points below zero for most or all of the day. Even though it’s cold, be sure to stay hydrated — and moisturized. Light breezes blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold again with lows by early morning ranging from 5-10F in the colder outer suburbs to about 10-15 right in the city. Very light bitter breezes from the west should go closer to calm toward dawn. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Increasing clouds for our warmest day of the week as temperatures reach into the 30s in most areas. Clouds should limit how warm we go though with light breezes from the south only about 5 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold with a chance of light snow, especially by late night and toward dawn, and particularly to the east and south of the city. Lows are in the upper teens to middle-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday could see some morning light snow, especially east and south of the city with very light accumulation more likely than not, if there is any at all. Morning clouds give way to afternoon partial clearing, but the big story becomes gusty winds and temperatures turning colder. Highs should range around 30, but it’ll feel lots colder during the afternoon with intensifying wind chills. Thursday night starts windy and colder, but winds finally calm down late as skies go mostly clear. Low temperatures aim for a very cold range of around 5 in the outer suburbs to just 10-12 in the city. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday features mostly sunny skies, but very frigid conditions as highs range from the teens in the outer suburbs to maybe the middle 20s in the city. Friday night is another chiller with lows in the single digits in the outer suburbs to the low teens in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

The first weekend of 2018 runs very cold yet again, with mostly sunny skies and clear nights (except some increasing clouds on Sunday night). Highs range from the upper teens to middle 20s with lows in the single digits to low teens range again. Confidence: Medium

Monday January 8 contends with an approaching storm system that could offer a big messy mix of frozen precipitation options. We will need to monitor that one closely.

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Thursday’s storm wants to mainly stay offshore around here, but small shifts can be important. Early next week is also worth watching.