

A close-up view of Great Falls coated with snow Dec. 30. (Kevin Ambrose)

The snow depth was only about half an inch at Great Falls on Saturday morning, but that was just enough to coat the rocks in the Potomac River and add a little extra beauty to an already beautiful set of waterfalls. The cold weather we’ve endured for the past week ensured that every flake accumulated on the rocks during the brief snowfall, which occurred early Saturday.

I made the trip to Great Falls Park on the Virginia side of the Potomac River just after sunrise Saturday, with a few lingering snow flurries in the air. The side streets were snow-coated and slippery during my drive, but the main roads were fine. It was an easy trip that included a brief stop at Starbucks for hot coffee to help stay warm during the photo shoot.

When I arrived at the park, a few photographers, joggers and fishermen were already there, engaged in their pursuits. One photographer told me she had hoped to photograph the herons in the snow that morning but none were to be found. Instead, she decided to photograph the snow-covered rocks of the falls.



Snow painted the rocks of Great Falls Saturday morning, creating this beautiful winter scene. (Kevin Ambrose)

I was particularly interested in watching the fishermen, who were located on the shoreline just below the falls. The cove where they fished was full of ice chunks that slowly swirled around in a large eddy. In the middle of the eddy, there was a circle of open water for casting.

I’m guessing the men were bottom fishing for catfish, but I never saw them land a fish to confirm my hunch. They looked slightly cold, and it certainly did not appear to me that Saturday morning’s weather was ideal for fishing.

I shot photos for about 90 minutes before heading home. Overall, the shoot turned out quite well and I found a new fishing spot. But I think I’ll wait until spring before I break out my fishing rod.



Fishermen work their bait through the ice chunks in the Potomac River near Great Falls on Dec. 30. A wide view photo of this scene can be found below. (Kevin Ambrose)



Can you find the fishermen in this snowy and icy photo of Great Falls? (Kevin Ambrose)



The view of the Potomac River and Mather Gorge below Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



The rocks below Great Falls were painted with a thin layer of snow. (Kevin Ambrose)



Dennis Govoni photographs the snowy scenes at Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



A black and white view of Great Falls on Saturday morning. (Kevin Ambrose)



The sun broke through the clouds briefly Saturday morning and brightened the snowy scene at Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



A leaf blower worked better than a snow shovel to clear the walkways at the Great Falls Visitor Center on Saturday morning. (Kevin Ambrose)



A wide view of Great Falls in black and white Dec. 30. (Kevin Ambrose)



A close-up view of Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



A wide view of Great Falls on Dec. 30. (Kevin Ambrose)