The unusual winter storm that pasted parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with ice and snow Wednesday explosively intensified Wednesday night becoming one of the strongest East Coast winter storms in modern history.

The monster storm is plastering the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast with heavy snow and potentially damaging winds.

Blizzard warnings extend from the Virginia Tidewater region up the coast to eastern Maine, including Ocean City, Atlantic City, eastern Long Island, Boston and Portland, Maine. These areas can expect or are already witnessing snowfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour, thundersnow, and wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph.

The storm strengthened at an astonishing rate since Wednesday, surpassing the meteorological criteria to be considered a so-called “bomb cyclone.” A storm is classified as such if its pressure falls 24 millibars in 24 hours. This storm’s pressure tanked 53 millibars in 21 hours (and 59 millibars in 24 hours), which puts it into the upper echelon of the most explosive East Coast storms ever observed — and perhaps even at the top.

As the storm blossomed Wednesday and early Thursday with thunderstorms erupting around its comma-shaped center, forecasters expressed pure awe at the meteorological marvel. “Jaw, meet floor,” tweeted Sam Lillo, a meteorology PhD student. The storm expanded over enormous territory, even drawing moisture from deep in the Caribbean.

This morning's #GOESEast view of the powerful #BombCyclone as it batters the East Coast with heavy snow and strong winds. #noreaster #blizzard2018. More satellite imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/qblv8x5QcM — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 4, 2018

The National Weather Service warned the storm’s howling winds would likely result in power outages. Already, Thursday morning, a wind gust of 76 mph was clocked on Nantucket.

“This storm is intense,” tweeted the National Weather Service office in Boston. “Expect the unexpected.”

At the coast, areas of flooding were observed in eastern New England as the ocean swelled ashore. The Weather Service in Boston tweeted the tide observation “was on its way to being the HIGHEST EVER RECORDED since 1921” early Thursday afternoon. Offshore New England and Nova Scotia, models predicted wave heights up to five stories tall.

The fast-moving storm is expected to pass by Thursday night but, in its wake, the mother lode of numbing cold is forecast to crash south — likely to be the last but most bitter in brutal blasts since Christmas Eve in the Northeast.

The storm: How much snow and wind, and where



HRRR model simulation of the storm.

On Thursday morning, the sprawling storm was hammering the coast from Virginia Beach to southeast Maine with punishing winds and blinding snow.

Virginia Beach witnessed several hours straight of moderate to heavy snow and winds gusting to 50 to 55 mph, but the snow was predicted to taper off by midday.

Intense #blizzard conditions along the boardwalk of Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront. #WinterStormGrayson is a very strong cyclone just off the shore, and boy are the effects impressive! Winds at ~40 mph now (5am). #StormHour #vawx pic.twitter.com/CZ0wDxveYw — NOVA Storm Chasing (@NovaChasing) January 4, 2018

Similar conditions were observed in Ocean City.

In Atlantic City, meteorologist Joe Martucci reported snow “blowing and drifting at its finest” as amounts approached nearly a foot in parts of South Jersey.

Heavy snow and winds gusting from to 30 mph were blasting New York City, under a winter storm warning. Whiteout conditions temporarily suspended flights at JFK airport.

On Long Island, conditions were even more severe, with heavy thundersnow and “whiteout” conditions reported. Islip airport reported 3-inch per hour snowfall rates and wind gusts to 45 mph.

In Boston, the snow was just beginning Thursday morning. The Weather Service is forecasting up to 14 inches of snow through Thursday evening, along with 65 mph wind gusts strong enough to bring down branches and cut power. “Travel will be very dangerous to impossible,” the Weather Service warned.

As the wind and waves slammed into the shore in eastern New England, coastal flooding was reported midday Thursday and seas rose up to 2.5 feet above normal.

A #Chatham fire truck backs out of Starfish Lane in the Little Beach neighborhood, where serious coastal flooding is taking place now. A regional swift water rescue team is responding to the area to reach any people who might be trapped by the high water. pic.twitter.com/2aHwy8zYfB — Alan Pollock (@CCCAlanPollock) January 4, 2018

The Weather Service cautioned the flooding could cause major impacts, inundating shore roads and basements. “In a few spots, sea ice chunks may exacerbate damage,” it said.

The Weather Service said it is particularly concerned about the power outage threat in eastern New England, especially considering the bitter cold predicted to follow the storm.

The cold in its wake: record-breaking



Predicted temperature difference from normal Saturday morning. Note these are deviations from average, not actual temperatures.

The storm’s enormous circulation will help draw several lobes of the polar vortex, the zone of frigid air encircling the North Pole, over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday and Saturday. Wicked cold air sourced from Siberia, the North Pole and Greenland will all converge on the region.

Temperatures are forecast to be 20 to 40 degrees below normal, the coldest of the winter so far.

Most locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are predicted to set records for cold temperatures Friday and Saturday, with highs in the single digits and teens.



Forecast highs on Saturday from the National Weather Service. Those circled are forecast to be within a degree of a record low. (WeatherBell.com)

On Sunday morning, subzero cold is forecast over almost all of New England, with single digits in the Mid-Atlantic. New York City’s temperature may drop below zero for only the second time since 2000.



Forecast lows predicted by National Weather Service Sunday. Those circled are predicted to within a degree of the record low. (WeatherBell.com)

Winds, gusting to 30 mph, will make these areas feel 10 to 20 degrees colder.

Finally, after one of the most intense cold spells of such duration on record in parts of New England — including Boston — temperatures are forecast to gradually thaw by early next week.

Storm hits the South

The storm took shape off the coast of Florida on Wednesday, unloading hazardous snow and ice in locations not accustomed to such weather.

On Wednesday morning, as many as six inches of snow and 0.5 inches of ice caked portions of north Florida, southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina. In Tallahassee, it was snowing for the first time in 28 years.

Meanwhile, in Savannah, ice changed over to snow, offering a rare coating on the region’s palmetto trees. More than an inch accumulated, one of the snowiest days in the city’s history.

My cousin in Savannah, GA posted this pic! #gawx pic.twitter.com/DajQVYTOiG — Scotty Powell (@ScottyPowell_WX) January 3, 2018

The Weather Service issued a rare alert for “heavy freezing rain” along the entire South Carolina coast Wednesday morning before the precipitation turned over to snow during the afternoon. In Charleston, the Weather Service reported the snow was “pouring”. Ultimately, it piled up to 5 inches, making Wednesday the city’s third snowiest day on record.