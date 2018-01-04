

Luke Harrington, 6, center, and Alex Fitzgerald Courtenay, 6, bottom right center, sled at Windmill Hill Park after a storm hit the area on Thursday, in Alexandria (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

* Wind advisory until 7 p.m. | Wind chill advisory 10 p.m. tonight to noon Friday | School closings and delays *

While we were on the fringe of the massive nor’easter off the coast, it was yet another solidly wintry day across the region. Now with a little bit of snow cover, we are staring down a new delivery of very cold air that takes over tonight and into the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: Temperatures that only made the mid-and-upper 20s have already been falling back this afternoon behind another Arctic cold front. Readings continue to drop fairly rapidly this evening, and winds stay up. This is the recipe for a brutal night across the region. With lows eventually falling to a range of about 3 to 13, wind chill readings may fall to below -10 at times. Bundle up, and then bundle up again! Wind sustained around 20 to 30 mph early keep gusts over 40 going, only slowly subsiding late night.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s a rude awakening upon stepping out in the morning. Winds that calmed slightly overnight should pick back up during the day as well. Despite a lot of sunshine, highs in the upper teens to low 20s may be about all we can manage. Wind chills near zero remain an issue, with winds out of the northwest around 20 to 25 mph and gusts past 40 mph likely.

See David Streit's forecast through the beginning of next week.



National snowfall analysis. (National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration)

Seasonal snow totals: After today’s light snowfall in the local area, most folks are pretty close to average for the date. D.C. is now up to 2.7 inches on the season after 0.8 inches fell this morning. Dulles only picked up 0.1 inches on the far western edge of this nor’easter, but they’re now up to 4.7 inches on the winter. And with 0.9 inches at BWI, they are up to 5.2 inches this season. How about your backyard?

