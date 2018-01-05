

A wave crashes over homes on Lighthouse Road in Scituate, Mass. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The historic “bomb cyclone” swept up the East Coast Thursday, bringing freezing cold, heavy snow, high winds and high tides that forced thousands of flight cancellations and widespread school closures. Photographers braved the elements to cover the historic event, and here are some of their best images.



Drivers make their way along flooded Beach Road after the ocean breached the sea wall outside Boston. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)



People brave the storm in New York. (Alba Vigaray/European Pressphoto Agency)



A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near the boardwalk in Asbury Park, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)



Wind blows snow and sand across the shoreline in Atlantic City. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)



A seagull takes flight in high winds in Hull, Mass. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)



A truck lies on its side after running off the road in Georgetown, Del. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)



A woman covers her face as she walks though Times Square. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)



A car sits in floodwaters on Long Wharf in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)



A car parked on Abbott Avenue in Ocean Grove, N.J., is surrounded by snow. (Julio Cortez/AP)



A squirrel perches on a fence in Battery Park in New York. (Alba Vigaray/European Pressphoto Agency)



Robbie Schmieder, 5, Camilla Minelli, 7, and Iris Drager, 9, ride a sled down a small set of stairs in Lincoln Park in Washington. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)