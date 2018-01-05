

A chilly sunrise at Wisp ski resort, where it was -2F at 8:35 a.m. (Wisp webcam)

It doesn’t get any better than this — most of the ski areas in our vicinity have 100 percent of their terrain open — if you can withstand the subzero temperatures and bone-crushing wind chills.

Snow-making temperatures remained optimal this past week, and Mother Nature laid down over a foot of fresh “paint” in the higher elevations of West Virginia and western Maryland. If you are headed to Wisp in Western Maryland on Friday, be advised that the East Ridge and North Camp are closed on a wind delay until further notice.

We asked for the cold and, well, we got it in spades. Temperatures have dropped well below zero in some of the highest elevations, and wind chills have been close to minus-40 across the ridges of West Virginia, with winds gusting to 50 mph.

Unfortunately, it’s been so frigid and windy it’s been unbearable to be on the mountain at times. Reports had many of the slopes empty until mid-morning, when it had warmed up just enough for the most hardy to venture out.

We’ve got a couple more days of Arctic skiing, and then some moderation starting Sunday.



Snowshoe is socked in with an air temperature of minus-8 this morning. It has received 4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. (Snowshoe webcam)

Most of the lower-elevation resorts in Virginia and south-central Pennsylvania (Bryce, Massanutten, Liberty, etc.) were ignored by the bomb cyclone that pounded the coast Thursday — except for Roundtop, which received 2 inches — but all are reporting solid bases and nice machine-groomed “corduroy” surfaces.



Nice-looking conditions at the base of Liberty this morning. (Liberty webcam)

Up on the Allegheny Front and Laurel Highlands (Snowshoe, Timberline, Wisp and Seven Springs), it has been snowing off and on for multiple days, and there are reports of packed powder galore.

Canaan Valley saw it’s 13th consecutive day of measurable snow Thursday, for a total of 29 inches starting Christmas Eve. Seven Springs picked up 2 inches Thursday and 20 inches over the past seven days. A couple more inches could accumulate Friday. But at 6 a.m., it was minus-2 and its website was warning: “DRESS WARM, COVER EXPOSED SKIN, STAY HYDRATED AND MAKE FREQUENT STOPS INDOORS!!!”



Mid-Atlantic slope and snow conditions, compiled Jan. 5. (John Hopewell)

The weekend forecast

Brutally cold sums it up.

The lower-elevation (2,500 feet and below) areas in Virginia and south central Pennsylvania see highs in the low teens on Saturday, moderating to the 20s on Sunday. Lows are around zero to minus-5 both days. Wind chills on Saturday are rough, minus-10 to minus-20 in the morning, and hovering close to zero during the day. Both days should be partly to mostly sunny.



Forecast wind chills at 7 a.m. Saturday from high-resolution NAM model.

The higher elevation areas (above 2,500 feet) in Virginia, West Virginia, Western Maryland and Western Pennsylvania face dangerously cold weather, especially Saturday when highs are in the single digits and lows of minus-5 to minus-10. Wind chills may be as low as minus-30 early in the day. A few snow showers are possible in the Western Maryland, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia ski areas early Saturday, before skies gradually clear.

Temperatures are a bit more humane Sunday, “warming” up to near 20, although it’s below zero in the morning.



Map of ski areas in the D.C. region and their annual snowfall. (Jordan Tessler)

Longer-range forecast

On Monday, a wintry mix of ice and snow is possible, but little snow accumulation is likely. Then we’re looking at a January thaw into the middle and latter parts of next week. Highs in many areas may reach the 40s or so. It will make for more comfortable skiing, but — sadly — the prospects for much natural snow are poor.