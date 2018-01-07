

The Reflecting Pool isn’t reflecting much during these cold days. (Wolfkann via Flickr

9:25 a.m. update: Dulles fell to minus-1 this morning, breaking the previous record low for the date of 1 (2014). Baltimore also set a record low for the date, falling to 1 and breaking the previous record of low of 3 (2014). Should be the last morning for a while we have to talk about this!

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Temperatures well into 20s with light winds — still very chilly, but a solid improvement!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, less windy. Highs: mid- to upper 20s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows: teens.

Tomorrow: Chance of afternoon light wintry mix. Highs: mid- to upper 30s.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This will be the last morning we talk about single digits for quite some time. We’re finally about to see a dramatic pattern change, one that will see us shed the bulky winter layers for, eventually, some more spring-like outerwear as we rise into the 50s and possibly 60s by late week. First, though, we could see a light wintry mix late tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Yes, it’s another frigid start to the day as we climb out of the single digits. But by afternoon, we see our first signs of warmer weather to come, as highs “warm” into the mid- to upper 20s. We should stay mostly sunny until clouds increase mid- to late afternoon, as high pressure starts to shift offshore. Thankfully winds are light, turning from the south this afternoon at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy this evening and overnight as a cold front approaches. The clouds, and light winds mainly from the south, keep temperatures from sinking as low as recent nights, with lows ranging through the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): Tomorrow is our transition day, as winds from the south help afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A light wintry mix is possible as a cold front comes through mid-afternoon into evening. Even with air temperatures probably above freezing, some slick spots are possible because ground temperatures may still be near or a bit below freezing. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Light mixed precipitation remains possible through the evening. Again, ground temperatures may still be cold enough for some slick spots. Most of the precipitation should be done by about midnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows right around the freezing mark. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Some icy spots could linger into early Tuesday morning. But as high pressure builds in from the west, we’re looking at two consecutive days with temperatures near to above average, as Tuesday and Wednesday highs make the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday brings an increased chance of showers as a warm front pushes through the region. But you’ll love the temperature forecast, even if we’re stuck under mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s! That will almost feel downright balmy. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): We might see a few flakes mix in with the rain on Monday. But that probably wouldn’t amount to much, if any, accumulation.