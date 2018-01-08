This graphic visualizes freezing rain approaching D.C. and surrounding areas for the next 12 hours. (Windytv)

* Winter weather advisory for the afternoon and evening, except Southern Maryland *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

1/10: Freezing rain falling as we make the commute home from work is no good at all.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A.M. clouds; light freezing rain or mix develops in the afternoon. Highs: 30-34

Tonight: Freezing rain ends toward late evening; decreasing clouds after midnight. Lows: 27-31

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer and more seasonable. Highs: 44-48

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Evening commute forecast details

You’ll need to use plenty of caution today as a little freezing rain or wintry mix likely falls during the afternoon and evening rush hour period. As a result, a thin glaze of ice could form on area roads — especially untreated ones — and disrupt/prolong the ride home. Beyond today’s hazards, warmer air builds in Tuesday and stays intact for the rest of the workweek.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): We’re overcast this morning and into midday, as temperatures warm quickly through the 20s. Out in advance of an approaching front, precipitation will enter the northern and western suburbs early this afternoon. A possible brief period of light snow in these areas should be followed by a mix of sleet and freezing rain for the balance of the afternoon. Inside the Beltway and across our southern and eastern suburbs, the precipitation may start as a sleet/freezing rain mix around midafternoon before becoming primarily a freezing rain event from late afternoon on.

Air temperatures may be at or slightly above freezing for many of us when the rain falls, but even with a temperature of 33 or 34, our recent cold snap has left many surfaces, including roads, below freezing. Contact between the rain and a still-frozen ground could lead to a light glaze of ice forming on some roads, especially those that have not been treated, and more certainly on unpaved surfaces such as driveways and sidewalks. You’ll want to allow extra time to meet any commitments late this afternoon and into the evening, and both drive and walk carefully. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Low

Tonight: Light freezing rain should linger into part of the evening, and possibly toward late evening. It will continue to be hazardous in spots — and potentially even more so — as the loss of the daylight allows for some cooling. Be mindful that you won’t be able to see some icy spots in the darkness, so continue to use caution as you travel. Bridges, ramps, and overpasses are often first to freeze. The rain/ice will end by late evening and, as the front passes through, clouds will steadily decrease after midnight. Temperatures only drop a little, into the upper 20s to near 30, while winds gradually change to a westerly direction and blow at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Low

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We wake up to a mostly sunny sky, but don’t let your guard down, as some of us could encounter icy spots on our way in to work. A milder air mass with more Pacific influences (as opposed to Arctic origins) builds into the area, so highs (FINALLY!) rise to more seasonable levels in the mid- to upper 40s. A northwesterly wind blows no higher than 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and light northerly winds allow lows to fall into the mid- to upper 20s, which, while cold, is still warmer than recent high temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is partly sunny and doesn’t offer much change in temperatures, with highs aiming for the mid-40s. Scattered light showers could be seen late Wednesday as a warm front begins to enter the area. Confidence: Medium

Appreciably milder air surges in behind the warm front on Thursday, when highs shoot for the upper 50s. Accompanying this warmth will be mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, which could fall periodically throughout the day. Confidence: Medium

We’ll see more warmth and wetness on Friday, as highs climb into the 60s amid periods of showers. Confidence: Medium

Our warm spell is short-lived as a colder air mass arrives in time for the weekend. Breezy conditions develop on Saturday with highs in the 40s, while Sunday cools off even more, featuring 30s for highs. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Some parts of the area (most likely the north and west of D.C.) may see a brief period of snow on Monday before the change to a wintry mix. Any front-running snowfall probably won’t amount to more than a dusting to, at most, a half-inch.