* Winter weather advisory for most of the area until 9 p.m. *

It felt almost warm out there today, despite highs in the low and mid-30s. You know it’s been really cold when that’s the case. Temperatures continue to mostly hover there this evening before falling back slowly overnight. They won’t go down too far, though. That’s a victory these days. And tomorrow we head into the 40s.

Through Tonight: Today’s light wintry mix doesn’t really have much to it, but it doesn’t take much ice to be a problem. That continues to be the case into this evening. The back edge is pushing through the far northwest suburbs at publishing time, so we may be just about done. We’ll need to watch precipitation in West Virginia that could roll by over the next few hours, though. Anything that does should continue to be rather light. While we’ve seen only limited issues locally today, with temperatures still near freezing and very cold ground, some iciness is possible through the evening, especially the farther north and west you are. Untreated surfaces could remain slick through the night. Lows are mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may still be in the process of breaking by the time we get to the morning, but we should see increasing sun until skies end up mostly clear. There should also be more in the way of a real thaw, although the ground is so frozen it’s going to take awhile. Highs range from about 42 to 48 most spots. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph.



People skate at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park on Sunday in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

#AMS2018: The annual American Meteorological Society conference is underway in Austin. If you can’t be there, the next best thing is to follow along on Twitter at the #AMS2018 hashtag. Here is just a small sampling of the conversation today.

Incredible, heartfelt presentation by @adamonzon at #AMS2018 about Hurricane Maria. Like others, I wish politicians and the public could see it! Weather science is one of the most under appreciated sciences even though we save thousands of lives. — Mike Smith (@USWeatherExpert) January 8, 2018

Not nearly enough Texans have flood insurance. If last year didn’t drive that message home, it should. #AMS2018 pic.twitter.com/DbazPrNHwW — Matt Lanza ⛄️ (@mattlanza) January 8, 2018

Bolton: Here is what the NWS WWA colors look like to the colorblind #AMS2018 #1sizefits0 pic.twitter.com/HOlElH4Yq4 — morganabigail (@morganabigail) January 8, 2018

