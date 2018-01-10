

A chilly sunrise in D.C. yesterday, though not as frigid as prior days. (Solomon Tucker via Twitter

6/10: Plenty of clouds and typical early January temperatures may seem unexciting. But we’ll take it after what we’ve been through recently.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, seasonably cool. Highs: 38-44.

Tonight: Cloudy, slight chance of drizzle, patchy fog. Lows: 33-37.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers. Highs: 52-57.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve emerged from the deep freeze in a pretty good place, having reached more seasonable temperatures. These milder times continue today, although what many of us have been waiting for — 50s and, dare I say, 60s — hold off until tomorrow and Friday. We’ll have to take some rain with our warmth and, unfortunately, colder air sweeps back in later Saturday and especially on Sunday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Wednesday): It’s gray to start the day and that’s probably the way it looks until sunset, although a few peeks of sun can’t be ruled out. Temperatures rise through the 30s this morning before eventually peaking in the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon. While it’s seasonably cool, at least a light wind from the south won’t add any discomfort. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue to dominate, and there’s even a slight chance of drizzle. Patchy areas of fog could also be seen. It’s a milder night with lows ranging through the 30s. Winds are light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still cloudy when we wake up, and a few areas may see fog. A moister air mass brings increasing shower chances during the afternoon. That said, coverage should be scattered, with our western areas having the best chance of seeing rain. Highs warm nicely into the low-to-mid 50s amid a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A more concentrated slug of showers should move into the area, and a touch of instability could mean some embedded rumbles of thunder. It’ll be one of the warmest nights we’ve felt in a while as lows only fall into the 40s. Winds blow softly from the south-southeast. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Steadier showers continue into early Friday morning, before showers become more scattered through much of the day. Friday afternoon highs are very mild, likely reaching the 60s for the first time since Dec. 23. Another heavier round of showers — again with a chance of thunder — may arrive Friday evening. Confidence: Medium

Showers continue into early Saturday morning before lifting out of the area, leaving behind breezy conditions. We may record a high temperature in the 50s early in the day, before possibly falling back into the 40s during the afternoon, and feeling colder than that with the wind. Confidence: Low-Medium

The fresh batch of Arctic air really settles in on Sunday, when we start off in the upper teens to low 20s, and only manage the upper 20s to low 30s for highs. Some flurries are possible as well. Confidence: Low-Medium

2/10 (↑): Models show a weak Clipper system bringing a chance of light snow around Monday-Tuesday, but it’s far too early to say we’ll see accumulation or how much.