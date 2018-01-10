It’s been an incredible ski season in the Mid-Atlantic so far. Super-cold temperatures and nearly 5 feet of natural snow (on top of the man-made stuff) has given ski resorts a solid base to get through this oddly warm spell, which just happens to coincide with a three-day weekend and what is sure to be packed slopes.

The snow-makers will still turn the humming machines on at night because you never know when the weather will become a boar, like it will be the next several days, with highs in the 50s and rain.

After some mixed precipitation over the past couple of days, most of the lower elevation ski areas (Roundtop in the north to Wintergreen in the south) are reporting machine-groomed and some loose-granular surface conditions. In reality, that means creamy corduroy in the morning and some icy patches developing later in the day. Par for the course.

But the latest weather system at the start of the workweek that brought freezing rain to Washington put down a little fluff from Seven Springs to Showshoe, with up to 3 inches reported. Conditions on the Allegheny Front and Laurel Highlands were mostly packed powder Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 30s.

Here are some to-date natural snowfall totals, which are normal to a little below normal for most locations:

Seven Springs and Hidden Valley — 45 inches

Wisp — 34 inches

Timberline and Canaan Valley — 56.5 inches

Snowshoe — 35 inches

Bryce — 4 inches

Wintergreen — 6 inches



The view Wednesday morning of the base at Canaan Valley. Check out that massive mound of man-made snow on the left. Ice climbing, anyone? (Canaan Valley)

For those who like to free the heel, the Nordic conditions are great as well, with Whitegrass reporting a settled snow depth of 10 inches and Laurel Ridge State Park almost a foot.