Clouds and resumption of a north wind helped keep our temperatures capped today. The low 40s weren’t too far from average as we enter the coldest 10 days of winter, per current daily normals. That north wind is short-lived as it prepares to flip back around and send us some warm air. The warmth tomorrow and into Friday won’t last, but it’ll be the mildest we’ve seen in about three weeks.

Through Tonight: There may be clearing into the night, especially farther west in the region. Any clearing is likely to be short-lived as more clouds approach from the west. A good chunk of the area may not fall to freezing, which is an oddity of late. The lows are mainly in the 31-to-38 range.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Southerly flow increases out ahead of the next strong cold front that’s still well to the west throughout the day. It’s unlikely to be “clean” warmth, as we’ll see clouds and increasing humidity. There will be some sun, as well. Highs should head through the 50s, and maybe toward 60 in spots. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

A brief taste of real warmth: There’s a chance we’ll rise into the mid-60s or so on Friday ahead of the next blast of wintry air. The European model looks mild:



Potential high temperatures Friday afternoon, per the European model.

Something of a wild card will be when rain comes through. For now, the model shows some early in the morning and more after dark. We could use the rain. Drought continues to creep, and this has been a near-record dry last several months across the region. Please join me in a rain (or snow) dance!

