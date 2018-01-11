

After weeks of punishingly cold temperatures, ice has covered large areas of both the Chesapeake and Delaware bays. (Theresa Rasmussen)

It’s actually not that common for ice to form on the Chesapeake and Delaware bays, but the recent historically low temperatures caused large swaths of these significant water bodies to ice over.

The before-and-after is pretty awesome.

On Nov. 29, Washington, hit a balmy 62 degrees. Obviously, there was zero ice on either of the bays or the Potomac River. But after weeks of punishing Arctic temperatures, courtesy of the polar vortex, ice has covered large areas of both the Chesapeake and Delaware bays.

The Jan. 7 image allows you to see the ice especially abundant in the coves and backwaters on the Eastern Shore. Prevailing winds from west to east push the ice from one side of the bay to the other.



Satellite views of Chesapeake and Delaware bays region on Nov. 29, 2017 and Jan. 7. (NASA, adapted by CWG)

Ice has also choked the head of the Chesapeake Bay, north of Baltimore, where the Susquehanna River empties into it. One can also clearly see ice in the Potomac river, from the District all the way down to Coles Point.

Over on the Delaware Bay, ice has apparently formed everywhere but in the very middle where it joins the open water of the Atlantic Ocean.

Almost 2 weeks of temps below freezing, there is a lot of ice on area waters. This loop from Tue. (during daylight hours) shows ice on the Delaware Bay moving with the tides. Imagery is from GOES-16, the latest geostationary satellite. pic.twitter.com/7r4FVqNMtG — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 10, 2018

The Delaware River, which feeds the bay and leads shipping traffic to Philadelphia, is also iced over. Because of treacherous ice conditions earlier this month, ferry service between Cape May, N.J., and Lewes, Del., was temporarily suspended.

Ice breakers operated by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have been busy clearing channels all around the central and northern sections of the Chesapeake Bay, but especially to Smith Island. With a year-round population of approximately 220 people, boats and barges supply the island with everything it needs, such as fuel oil and medicine.

In 1936, which was arguably the iciest winter in memory, it was the site of a disastrous emergency resupply mission when a group of men set off with food in sleds and some fell through the ice. One died of hypothermia.

But as quick as the ice forms, it melts. Look at the difference that just three days of above-freezing daytime temperatures will do, comparing Jan. 8 with 10:



Sea ice concentration on Jan. 8 and 10. (U.S. National Ice Center, NOAA)

However, the ice could be on the return this weekend, according to the National Ice Center.

“Conditions remain favorable for the ice to persist until Thursday and Friday, when warmer air will aid in the melting of the ice,” the center said in a report early this week. “Expect ice to potentially reform later in the weekend with the resurgence of cold air.”

Substantial ice had not formed on the Chesapeake Bay since February 2015, when the concentration was even greater than this year.

