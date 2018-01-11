

The Potomac River, looking more like the Arctic. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A day that is so-so, with some rain instead of snow. But amounts too low, and a warm-up too slow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning fog, a few afternoon-into-evening showers. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Increasing rain, fairly steady temps. Lows: Near 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs: 63 to 69.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our warm-up struggles to gain a foothold today but eventually wins out, although it may take until day’s end. Tomorrow is the star for warmth, and we will make no disparaging remarks about the showers (possibly up to an inch in the next two days). However, the dalliance with spring is a fleeting one, as another Arctic front enters early Saturday with midwinter chill back in full force for much of next week.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Fog is likely to hang in parts of the area in the morning given the calm winds. The influx of warm air from the south will tussle with the high-pressure “wedge,” which is in no hurry to give out. Otherwise, some sun and clouds, but more clouds with time. By afternoon, better progress should be made, with readings pushing through the 40s and into the 50s many spots. A few showers are likely to show up by late afternoon as well but should be too light to impede the warm-up. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers slowly pick up in frequency overnight. Light south winds are enough to keep temperatures from barely slipping, and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s are a nice change of pace. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Friday): Steady rain is likely to be around for the morning commute but should taper off to just isolated showers by afternoon. The break in the rains should provide just the boost needed to allow highs to reach the mid-60s despite a mostly cloudy sky, maybe even warmer if temperatures really surge. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rains increase overnight as another potent Arctic front approaches wringing out enough moisture to potentially push rain totals to near an inch for the two-day event. Winds are from the south most of the night, and lows hold in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is the transition day, with winds shifting to the north early and temperatures dropping through the day (starting in the 40s and ending in the 30s). A few showers are still possible in the early morning, and a flake or two of snow could mix in before dry air puts an end to the precipitation. Skies clear in the afternoon and remain clear overnight with lows in the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

Sunny skies are finally back Sunday but are of little use as highs only reach the lower 30s. High pressure settles in for the night with lows back in the bone-chilling teens. Confidence: Medium-High

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) is not exactly an ideal holiday as far as temperatures go, with highs still only in the lower 30s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): Chances of enough snow as cold air returns Saturday are very low, but late Tuesday shows a little more promise.