Today was the first legitimately warm day in a while. With temperatures rising into the low 60s, we were almost 20 degrees warmer than normal. Just don’t get too used to it. We’ve got another 36 hours or so before the next Arctic front spills through the region. But first, even warmer tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Rain odds are up this evening. It should mainly be showery, which means some spots might not see much. But given we run the risk all night, I think everyone will see at least a few raindrops. We could sure use them! Lows are about 10 degrees warmer than our average high this time of year, or mainly in the near-50 to mid-50s range.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll run a shower risk most or all the day. That said, I doubt most of it is too heavy, and we are likely to have some longer breaks as well. Despite the rain risks, temperatures surge toward the mid-60s to around 70 out ahead of the Arctic front.

The biggest and heaviest rain risk should come overnight as a low pressure forms along the front moving through. See more on that from CWG’s Jason Samenow: Burst of rain likely Friday night, then temperatures plummet; Light snow next week?

Getting there: We’re right about in the middle of our coldest daytime high averages right now. It’s day five of 10 with an unrounded normal of 43.1. On Jan. 17, we begin to rise again.



Normal high temperature in D.C. by date. (NOAA data, by author)

That’s only part of the story, as our low-temperature average bottoms out from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20. When you combine the two for a daily number, our coldest days of the year are Jan. 16-17 with a daily normal temperature of 35.7 degrees (43.1 for a high and 28.3 for a low).

As usual, our favorite climatologist from Alaska has a cool map to show the winter midpoint (or when places reach their coldest temperature averages).

When does the deepest, depth of winter occur? For the Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48), that date is January 4th. This is when the 1981-2010 climate normal temperature reaches its seasonal inflection point. For Alaska and Canada, the date in January 20th. @islivingston @AlaskaWx pic.twitter.com/8LiqL4KNu5 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) January 11, 2018

