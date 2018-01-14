

Friday evening fog on the Rappahannock River. (Theresa Rasmussen via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Not overly cold, and not overly windy, but still enough of both to keep the digit down.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs: Upper 20s to near 30.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows: 7 to 17.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 30 to mid-30s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Fortunately our latest cold blast isn’t as extreme as what we dealt with earlier this month. Still, January sunshine does little to warm anything but the soul today. The main weather story of note is a fickle storm system late Tuesday into early Wednesday. While the threat of a significant snowstorm has decreased, the potential for light snow remains on the table.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Sunday): It certainly looks much warmer than it is! Plenty of sun shines down with high pressure overhead, but the source of that high pressure is the Canadian north, so it doesn’t do much to warm us up. Temperatures struggle through the teens into the low 20s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Plus, we’ve still got winds gusting near 20 mph from the north. That not as bad as yesterday, but enough to keep wind chills in the teens. Confidence: High

Tonight: The stage is nearly set for a truly cold overnight. I say “nearly,” though, because light breezes and partly cloudy skies should prevent temperatures from really dive-bombing. Still, it’s all relative, and we’re looking at overnight lows in the mid-teens downtown, with our more rural suburbs sinking to the single digits. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Low pressure sliding our way through the Great Lakes brings increasing clouds, although we should hold on to partly sunny skies overall. Temperatures moderate some, but some spots may still have trouble breaking the freezing mark, with highs near 30 to the mid-30s. The good news is, winds are less of a factor, only about 5 mph from the north-northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Snow showers have trouble making it east of the mountains, likely leaving us with just cloudy skies. With the clouds, and light winds coming more from the south-southeast, it’s not nearly as bitter as tonight. Lows only drop to the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday highs climb to the upper 30s to low 40s despite mostly cloudy skies. You’ll note the chance for a significant snowstorm late Tuesday into early Wednesday diminished yesterday, and I’m afraid for snow lovers that’s still the case. However, we’ve still got a shot at snow showers or a period of light snow in that time frame. Wednesday brings another push of cold arctic air, with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (→): The threat of a bigger snowstorm seems to be decreasing, but some measurable snow is still possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday.