

The European model suggests light to moderate snow over the D.C. region Wednesday. (WeatherBell.com)

On Saturday, we reported that the chance of a big snowstorm occurring Tuesday into Wednesday had dropped but that there was still a decent chance of light snow. The newest information supports the chance for snow and suggests a reasonably good chance of at least a little accumulation.

“I’ve become increasingly confident we’ll see snow,” said Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert.

The snow threat is still too many days away to nail down most likely amounts and timing; models still don’t agree on the specifics. But the most likely scenarios at this point seem to span between a dusting to three inches falling between Tuesday night and Wednesday, Junker said.

At the moment, we think the chance of at least an inch is up to 40 percent (up from 30 percent Saturday).

Both the American (GFS) and European models forecast a cold front and associated high-altitude disturbance to swing through the region.

The European model predicts that a wave of low pressure will form to our south along the front, drawing in a bit of Atlantic moisture, and forecasts more snow than the American model. It suggests that two or three inches could fall between late Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, even a bit more down to the south toward Richmond.



European model snow forecast through Wednesday night. (WeatherBell.com)

The American model does not forecast the development of a low pressure wave and suggests just a dusting to an inch as the front comes through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.



American model snow forecast through Wednesday night.

“Unfortunately, there is no model consensus on how strong and deep the high-altitude disturbance will be or whether it will try to close off a circulation just to our south,” said Junker. “The latter can lead to low pressure forming along the coast and, if it were to deepen rapidly, could result in a sneaky 4-inch or greater event.”

Although we think a light snow event is more likely than a heavy one, it’s important to note that some simulations (about 15 percent of them) in the European modeling system do indicate that a more significant (four-inch plus) snowstorm is possible, so we cannot totally take that possibility off the table.

Temperatures should be low enough for snow that falls to stick (in the 20s to near 30), so Wednesday may present some school delays or closings if the snow materializes.

We’ll be in a better position to give a more accurate sense of the accumulation potential and timing on Monday and, especially, Tuesday.

Wes Junker will post the next detailed update Monday.