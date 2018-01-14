

H Street sunset. Jim Havard via Flickr

It was a cold start to our Sunday, with every climate location reporting temperatures in the teens at sunrise. We didn’t warm up very much, either, as we remain under the influence of a large area of arctic high pressure. It’s cold again tonight before we get a good chance at some light snow by late Tuesday.

Read more: Light snow chance starting to solidify for Tuesday night into Wednesday

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: Clear, calm and cold tonight. A reduction in wind speeds will allow surface temperatures to cool easily. Regionally, overnight lows will be 12 to 15 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the northeast at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): A cold start to the holiday, with morning temperatures in the teens. Temperatures recover to the low 30s by the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day and we can’t rule out a stray snow shower or two in the late afternoon. No accumulation is expected. Winds will be light out of the north at 5 mph. Mostly cloudy and not as cold tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-20s.

See Brian Jackson's forecast through the week.

Warmth returns next weekend: Sure, there might be some light snow this week. But whatever does fall won’t last. The upper atmosphere flips the script by the weekend, putting us under the influence of a large and warm ridge of high pressure.



GFS ensembles show a bubble of warm upper level anomalies over the east coast next weekend. Via WxBell.

Heck, with three straight days of temperatures in the 50s, it might be time to break out the golf clubs!



Model forecast temperatures show an upward trend as we approach next weekend.

