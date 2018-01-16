

Sunset on Sunday over Belmont Bay at Mason Neck State Park. (John Ernst)

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Maryland, including Frederick County.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Gray day, but warmer situation and snow anticipation.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of light snow late. Highs: 37-43.

Tonight: Light snow. Lows: 21-27.

Tomorrow: Morning light snow. Highs: 28-32.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A very weak winter storm offers up some light snow tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures are sufficient for a bit of accumulation that could affect driving conditions for the Wednesday morning rush. Temperatures stay cold tomorrow, but then begin a gradual climb toward warmer-than-normal weather by Friday and this weekend with 50s and maybe even 60 by Sunday, with sunny weather, too.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s range. Light winds from the easterly direction. Some light snow could develop in our west and northwest areas by sunset. Confidence: High

Tonight: Light snow continues edging southeast in the evening hours. Some snow could impact the evening commute, especially west and northwest of Washington – so build in some extra time. Around Interstate 95 and to the east, snow is more likely to develop between about 8 p.m. and midnight – although some flurries or patchy light snow could break out sooner. Lows range through the 20s – cold enough for snow to stick and for slick spots on untreated roads. A dusting to two inches of snow is possible by dawn Wednesday morning. Higher accumulations are possible in our far northern and western suburbs. Confidence: Medium





Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy, cold, with morning light snow tapering off before midday. The morning commute could be slippery on untreated roads and some school delays or cancellations are possible. Temperatures slowly rise to about 30 by the afternoon as clouds slowly start to clear. Winds from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few clouds possible, but otherwise it’s a colder night, with lows ranging through the teens along with light winds. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is a sunny winter day with highs in the upper-30s to mid-40s range. Thursday night is mostly clear with lows in the warmer 20s to about 30 in the city. Confidence: Medium-high

Friday finds mostly sunny skies too, with warmer temperatures in the mid-40s to about 50. Friday night looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-high

The weekend is quite warm for January standards, with pleasant weather as mostly sunny skies prevail and temperatures build into the 50s for highs both days (but Sunday could hit 60 in spots). Lows Saturday night only dip into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-high

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

6/10 (↑): The little system that could should give us up to an inch or two tonight, and that is about it for a while.