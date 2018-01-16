

Soft rime ice clings to a branch in Warrenton, Va., on Tuesday morning. (Susan Legg)

On Monday night, the temperature in Warrenton, Va., dropped to around 26 degrees. But the humidity was high. Fog developed around 3 a.m., to produce this magical scene.

There are a few types of crazy-looking frost that can form on very humid, cold nights. Soft rime ice has a clear tell — it looks like needles or spikes, and it’s soft like feathers. It occurs in fog when the temperatures are below freezing. The cold water droplets stick to and freeze on things like branches and chain metal fences on contact. The needles grow longer as more and more water droplets adhere and freeze.

The result is pretty neat looking, but you can easily shake these needles off the branches, which is another way you can tell it’s soft rime.

Hard rime is just that — very hard and nearly impossible to shake off the branches. This tends to form in extremely cold and humid situations, like at the summit of Mount Washington, where cold cloud droplets are blown onto buildings, weather equipment and even signs.

[A gorgeous display of rime ice coated Shenandoah National Park]

At the time the soft rime formed in Warrenton, the temperatures was 26 degrees and the dew point was 23. Fog and freezing fog was observed at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport.

Thanks to Susan Legg for sharing her photos with us!