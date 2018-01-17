* Winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. | School delays and closings *

7:55 a.m. Update: Here are some snow totals reported by the National Weather Service: Severna Park (1.0″), BWI Airport (1.0″), Columbia (1.3″), Gaithersburg (0.9″), Greenbelt (0.5″), Arlington (0.5″), Reagan National Airport (0.4″), Tysons Corner (0.7″), Herndon (0.3″), Dulles Airport (0.3″)

7:20 a.m. Update: Although the snow has stopped for now, many roads continue to be slippery thanks to current temperatures mainly in the mid-20s. We’re still watching an area of light snow lurking to our south. Short-range models suggest that additional accumulating snow will have trouble making it much north of Fredericksburg. But still we can’t rule out another light accumulation of snow around 9 a.m. to noon, especially in our southern suburbs. Some schools that delayed have now decided to close. See the full list of closings and delays.



The short-range RAP model shows light snow lurking to our south through midday. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

6:45 a.m. Update: Around a dusting to a half-inch of snow has fallen, as what was light snow is now trending more toward flurries. Many side roads and sidewalks, as well as ramps and bridges, are slippery this morning, so please drive and walk with care. More flurries or a bit of light snow remain possible through the morning hours, but with little additional accumulation expected.

6:30a: Latest radar loop shows light snow diminishing more into flurries. But with lingering band of light snow currently along I-95 and cutting through DC as it tracks to the east. pic.twitter.com/3zXpZ5o3zi — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 17, 2018

5:50 a.m. Update: A solid dusting of snow has fallen thus far across the area, and many schools are delayed. We hear main roads are in pretty good shape. But with temperatures below freezing, currently in the mid-to-upper 20s, please take it slow, especially on side roads and sidewalks, many of which are snow covered. We expect light snow or flurries to continue another few hours, but total accumulation should only be around a half-inch or less, with perhaps up to an inch or so in some spots.

Arlington around 0545 pic.twitter.com/hTAwuZxuR6 — Clay Baker (@TlineF1) January 17, 2018

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Morning flakes, maybe not enough to satisfy snow lovers, followed by a cold and breezy afternoon. But warmer days lie ahead.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning light snow or flurries, cold. Highs: upper 20s to near 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear, lighter winds. Lows: teens to near 20.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer by afternoon. Highs: near 40 to mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After our light snow this morning, we stay cold and breezy this afternoon. But then a calm and gradually warmer weather pattern takes hold, with highs in the 40s tomorrow and into the 50s this weekend (nice timing!). No winter storms on our immediate horizon.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Wednesday): Take it slow, especially on untreated roads, as light snow diminishes during the early to mid-morning. We should see partial sunshine this afternoon, but it’s another cold one with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. And rather breezy too, with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds relax somewhat this evening and overnight, and skies go mostly clear. That combination sends temperatures tumbling toward overnight lows ranging through the teens to near 20. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With high pressure centered to our south, we’ll pick up a somewhat milder breeze from the west. That, along with mostly sunny skies, helps morning temperatures climb through the 20s into the 30s, with afternoon highs near 40 to the mid-40s. Winds come from the west at about 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies should continue mostly clear. But the warmer daytime temperatures translate into a not-as-chilly night, with lows mainly in the 20s. Confidence: High



A nearly drained but icy Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool yesterday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A LOOK AHEAD

A calm weather pattern with gradual warming carries us through Friday and the weekend. Skies should be mostly sunny each day with light winds. Friday highs max out in the upper 40s to near 50, with Saturday and Sunday highs into the pleasantly mild mid- to upper 50s. Friday night lows fall back to the 20s to near 30, with Saturday night lows only dropping to the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least ab inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): After this morning, snow seems unlikely through at least the next week.