When Montgomery County parents woke up Wednesday morning, they looked out the window and were not surprised by what they saw — snow falling and coating the ground. Around an inch all together, which was in the forecast. They were surprised, though, by their school district’s reaction to the weather.

At first, Montgomery County Public Schools announced a two-hour delay. Then, just after 7 a.m., it announced that the district would close for the day because of “unsafe road conditions.”

Parents on Twitter vented their frustration, less at the closure than at how late the notice came.

“It’s pathetic @MCPS waited so late to announce when kids already are getting dropped off. Do we live in @fcpsnews now?!” one person tweeted, referring to Fairfax County Public Schools, which have also been criticized for what parents decided were bad calls on snow days.

Indeed, it was somewhat of a reversal Wednesday morning when Montgomery schools were closed and yet Fairfax, which often closes in inclement weather because of its complicated terrain and an abundance of caution, stayed open.

The meteorological crux of the problem was in the timing and the temperature. At 7 a.m., when most school districts are making their final decisions, the snow was exiting the region. But temperatures were falling fast, and that ended up being the bigger factor. Even though the snow was basically over, untreated roads became icy, although perhaps passable with caution.

The temperature was Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Jack Smith’s rationale, according to a rare email to parents, teachers and employees in which he apologized for the communication problem”

Although the snow covering was thin, the wet snow combined with temperatures below freezing made for hazardous conditions. While some roads were in fine shape, a significant portion of the roads in Montgomery County, particularly side streets, were not ready for school buses. We transport approximately 100,000 students each day on more than 1,300 school buses, and safety is our first priority. In addition, we have a large number of students who drive, and we must keep this in mind. As we continued to assess the situation, there was no indication that additional treatment would improve road conditions before school buses, student drivers, and students walking to schools and bus stops would be on the roads. As a result, we made the difficult decision to close schools for student safety. We know the importance of making an announcement for school closure as early as possible, and I regret that today we were not able to make this decision earlier. We always strive to maximize learning time and minimize delays and closures, while at the same time announcing these decisions in a time frame that is least disruptive to our families and community.

Meanwhile in Fairfax, it was “a routine morning,” according to Matt Guilfoyle, the director of communication for Fairfax County Public Schools.

“We have been trying to make the close/delay decision the night before to give families extra time to prepare but, with this storm’s uncertainty, we waited until 4:30 a.m. to get the most current conditions before announcing the two-hour delay,” Guilfoyle told The Washington Post via email. “The decision to go with the two-hour delay was made to allow for daylight driving in order to better navigate roads and sidewalks.”

Despite all of the Internet venom, some parents and teachers came to Montgomery County schools’ defense, noting that the district makes whatever choice is in the best interest of the kids.

“I’m assuming you’ve driven every road in [Montgomery County],” one person wrote. “Thin snow became a sheet of ice. Be glad you don’t have to make these decisions.”

Indeed, we are certainly glad we only have to forecast the weather.