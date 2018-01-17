

A pedestrian is seen through glass partitions that are part of the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial after a snowfall on Jan. 17 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

It was another frigid one across the area Wednesday, something we’ve gotten used to lately. This should be about it for a while, though. While tonight is also rather bone-chilling, we’ll see the beginning of a warmer pattern taking over as soon as Thursday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: With skies trending clearer, and some fresh snow around, the main negative to getting super cold is probably that the wind doesn’t totally die off. In many years, a night with lows of 10 to 20 is still a big deal, just not this one! Those winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s quite a nice midwinter day overall — lots of sun, temperatures near normal, and winds that aren’t too punishing. Those highs end up making a range of near 40 to mid-40s in most spots, but some areas could get into the upper 40s, perhaps. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph early, and weakening later in the day.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. If you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock.

Turning the corner: It’s been a cold winter so far, especially the past month or so. Temperature normals begin to rise in D.C. as of today. It’s a slow process at first, with the first sign being an increase in the unrounded high temperature from 43.1 to 43.2 degrees. This comes on the heels of our coldest normal temperatures of the year during the past two days. Below are some dates in the future, and how much warmer they are compared to today per their daily normals.

Coldest normal… 35.7

Today… 35.8 (+ 0.1)

Jan 31… 36.6 (+ 0.9)

Feb 14… 38.8 (+ 3.0)

Feb 28… 42.0 (+ 6.2)

Mar 15… 46.4 (+ 10.6)

Mar 31… 51.7 (+ 15.9)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.