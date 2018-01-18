

Prime time conditions and bluebird skies at Roundtop Mountain Resort Thursday and Friday. (Roundtop Mountain Resort)

Snow conditions have stayed remarkably good at Mid-Atlantic ski areas, even after an onslaught of rain and temperatures in the 60s chewed away sizable portions of bases last Thursday and Friday.

The melt was halted in its tracks when another Arctic front descended from the north on Saturday and dropped the temperature over 40 degrees in a day in many locations. The most extreme case was seen in Canaan Valley, W. Va., where the high topped out at a balmy 57 degrees on Saturday. On Sunday, the high only managed 11 degrees.



Hidden Valley Resort in Pennsylvania is looking good Thursday morning where it will be sunny and a high of 33 degrees today. (Hidden Valley Resort)

Temperatures have since stabilized below the freezing mark allowing batteries of snow guns to repair the damage done from the quick, but painful January thaw. Then it snowed Wednesday, dropping generally 3 inches to 6 inches (less at Virginia ski areas).

“The mild temperatures and rain late last week definitely raised some concerns heading into MLK weekend about potential trail closures and how the thaw/freeze would leave the ski conditions,” said Shaun Cassell from Snowshoe resort in West Virginia. “Fortunately, our snow-making team was ready and waiting when temperatures dropped, and they were able to resurface everything very quickly.”



Wednesday’s sunset at Snowshoe Mountain looks devilish with giant plumes of man-made snow and ridge-top hugging clouds drifting by. (Snowshoe Mountain)

In the Mid-Atlantic, snow conditions are all about timing, and Wednesday’s light fluffy powder landed nicely on top of four days of consecutive man-made snow making, so a lot of ski areas are gleefully reporting packed powder conditions Thursday.

Here is a list of new natural snow totals through Wednesday morning:

Wisp: 7 inches

Whitetail: 6 inches

Canaan Valley/Timberline: 6 inches

Seven Springs: 5 inches

Snowshoe: 5 inches

Wintergreen: 4 inches

Liberty: 3 inches

Roundtop: 3 inches

Snowshoe and Canaan Valley/Timberline picked up an additional inch in the last 24 hours.

The Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s website states Thursday morning: “Today you will find some of the best conditions and grooming of the season!” So enjoy the next day or two of prime time conditions.



This table reflects conditions on Thursday morning; some ski areas may open additional terrain and lifts over the weekend.

The weekend forecast

Another warm-up is on the way, which will slowly erode the snowpack into the next week. On the plus side, the milder temperatures will mean much more comfortable conditions on the slopes compared with recent weekends.

The lower-elevation (2,500 feet and below) areas in Virginia and south central Pennsylvania see highs of 50-54 both weekend days. Low temperatures near freezing mean snow-making, if any, will be limited.



Map of ski areas in the D.C. region and their annual average snowfall. (Jordan Tessler)

The higher elevation areas (above 2,500 feet) in Virginia, West Virginia, Western Maryland and Western Pennsylvania will be slightly cooler, with highs between 45 and 50 and lows near 30.

At all areas, skies should be partly to mostly sunny.