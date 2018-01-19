

Flickr Rowhouses on 13th Street, NW, on Jan. 17. (Rex Block/

8/10: Nix the thermal underwear, finally? A mild, sunny Friday! Hope you’re ready to thaw like I am!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, light breeze. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, dying breezes. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Still sunny with light breezes. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Sunday: Slowly increasing clouds. Highs: Around 50 to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Want milder weather? The next five days are yours! Saturday and Monday could prove our warmest of this upcoming stretch, with 60 degrees not out of the question in a couple of spots. Even overnight temperatures keep increasing despite some daytime temperatures not steadily warming. Without splitting hairs, we’re broadly eyeing a range of 50-60 degrees for high temperatures. Snow lovers might complain but at least the skiing is still good!

Today (Friday): Clear, sunny skies should quickly boost a frigid morning toward a thaw’tastic afternoon high temperatures near 50, at least. Perhaps even a few mid-50s? Leftover snow on the ground and ice on our waterways are likely to begin getting decimated! West-southwesterly winds range between 5 and 10 mph, definitely contributing to our warming trend. Confidence: High

Tonight: Breezes should stay very near calm for much of the night, and we only see a few clouds interrupt our starry skies. Low temperatures may range from mid-20s outside the Beltway in the typically colder spots, to perhaps a few low 30s inside the Beltway. Keep using that moisturizer — and maybe the humidifier, too — at least through tonight. Until the air becomes less bone-dry later this weekend. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): This really could be the gem of the entire forecast, with very sunny skies accompanied by high temperatures that really may feel warm to our winter-hardened bodies. We’re talking something like mid-50s to perhaps near 60 degrees, especially south of town. Southwest breezes keep helping to boost us well above thaw territory, blowing lightly around 5 to 10 mph. Consider this an unofficial, wintertime “Nice Day” certification. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Breezes, for the most part, should stay light and variable. This, combined with the potential for clear skies, could allow temperatures to drop readily (in an unstirred, uncovered lower atmosphere, heat escapes from the ground easily!). Lows are in the upper 20s, to perhaps mid-30s in the downtown warm spots. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: With the potential for enough in the way of clouds to move into the region by the afternoon hours, our high temperatures could be held back just a bit. Let’s say around 50 in the coolest, cloudiest spots north and west of town. But we could also still see some mid-50s in the sunnier spots. South-southwesterly breezes stay light, around 5 mph. The air gets a bit more comfortable, at least, with more moisture and water vapor, indicated by dew points around 40 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Breezes remain very light, as skies may get even cloudier. This cloud coverage may buoy low temperatures downtown around 40 degrees, with mid-30s still possible in the suburbs. Confidence: Medium

Despite some clouds, we could approach “warm” conditions again on Monday as high temperatures get a least into the mid-50s. Around 60 degrees is possible. Southerly winds around 10-15 mph really may help pump in warmer, and more moisture-rich air from the south. Speaking of moisture, a few sprinkles and rain showers are possible by very late in the day as well. Check back late this weekend, as we zero-in on arrival time of any rain. Confidence: Medium

Rain chances may spill into Tuesday as a cold front tries to move through. We could have morning rain, and a dry afternoon as skies clear. High temperatures may hover around 50 or even in the low 50s — but northwesterly winds could kick up as well, making it feel much chillier by late afternoon. Make sure any raincoat you grab in the morning has a bit of warm lining to it, for the commute home. Stay tuned, we’ll watch rain amounts and timing as we get closer. Confidence: Medium