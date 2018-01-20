TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Quite like Friday but even warmer! Seems like a good day for a long walk, or something like that.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This should end up the nicest weekend in our area since at least mid-December, and if you factor in lack of rain plus try-to-match temperatures, it’s more like the nicest one since the weekend after Thanksgiving. It’s been a while, either way. Given these facts, I do hope folks will join me in getting outside today. There’s plenty of winter left on the calendar, and I have a feeling it’ll make a comeback at some point. Soak it up while we’ve got it. And maybe some much-needed rain as we get into next week?

Today (Saturday): It’s the dawn of a new day. And it’s a bright one, at least outside. The weather couldn’t be a whole lot better at this time of year, so get out there and enjoy! High temperatures aim mostly for the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are from the southwest about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain clearer than not, and that usually means it’ll be rather cold in January. Just not this go. I mean, 30s are cold, but 30s at night are warm compared with what we have seen. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We start off with plentiful sunshine, but clouds should increase some during the day. I don’t think we’re ever talking fully disruptively cloudy. Temperatures now seem likely to end up fairly similar to today, or mainly mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A storm system wrapping up to the west sends us more in the way of clouds, and perhaps a sprinkle as a warm frontal zone sets up across much of the Mid-Atlantic region. Low temperatures might stay in the 40s most spots, with lows of upper 30s to mid-40s expected areawide. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Monday, we push a little deeper into the “warm sector” of the low pressure to our west. This likely means that we make a run to and past 60. There’s a lot of clouds to go with, but a warmer and slightly more moisture rich moves our way on southerly winds regardless. Highs are mainly in a 60 to 65 zone or so. Confidence: Medium-High

We spend most of Tuesday out ahead of an oncoming cold front. It’s associated with that storm to the west, which should be pushing through the eastern Great Lakes region or thereabouts by this time. Even with a constant if not continual rain threat, I think near 60 should be doable, maybe higher. How much rain we see is up in the air, but any we can get is needed, and there will be the potential for downpours and maybe even a rumble if it all comes together right. Confidence: Medium