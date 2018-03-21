* Winter storm warning till 8 p.m. | School closings | Icy conditions bring crashes in D.C. area | Photos of the snow | Snowfall totals *

Today was a hefty dose of winter in spring. When you don’t have much winter in winter … snow lovers rejoice in some last-minute salvation. Those ready for spring can eventually revel in the quick melting that will come along tomorrow. Plus, we could still use the moisture. So it’s a win-win for all. Once we get past tonight.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Snow of consequence is over, and the lesser intensity plus warmer temperatures of the late day allowed roads to thaw, although many are still messy. We still see some conversational stuff flutter through the air into the evening as this storm pulls away. Some refreeze issues are the main concern tonight, especially given the slushiness probably aiding ponding and the like. As we get through the evening, plan on running into ice while you’re out and about. Take it slow. Otherwise, skies are clearing and it’s breezy. Lows are in the mid-20s to near freezing. Winds pick up as the storm departs, and they are out of the north around 15 to 20 mph, with higher gusts through most of the night.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We will wake up to partly to mostly clear skies and that gusty north wind. Skies trend clearer with time, and winds head somewhat lighter. Highs settle into the mid-40s to around 50. Still below normal, but it should do a number on our snow. Future flowers will drink it up.



Trevor Patzer takes his dog Boston for a ride in a sled in the snow in Edgewater, Md., on Wednesday. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. If you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Late-season snow: It is probably going to take a bit to tabulate all the records from today. Of course, snow is one of the key interests, so we can start there. Here’s the rundown for the airports:

National (DCA): 4.0 inches (record: 5.3 in 1924)

Dulles (IAD): 5.2 inches (old record: 2.3 in 1964)

Baltimore (BWI): 4.6 inches (record: 9.7 in 1964)

As you will notice, we didn’t quite get there in D.C. and Baltimore. That 1964 date is somewhat significant, though. The four inches for the city is the most so late in the year since that year, while 4.8 inches fell on Mar. 30, 1964. It was one of three snow events during the final 10 days of that month, one of which happened on this date. Winter in spring.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.